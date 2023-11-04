12 Mistakes You're Making When Visiting A Brewery

Even if this isn't your first brewery visit, it's always worth doing some research beforehand, as by no means are all breweries the same. While it may seem obvious, the main difference between breweries is the beer they make, and you might not get as much out of the experience if you visit a place that specializes in a style you're not fond of.

If you're relatively new to the world of beer — say, for example, you've just started to branch out from mass-produced lagers — then you might not have the best time visiting a microbrewery that only brews intense imperial stouts. If you're open to anything beer-wise, then the quality of the beer and the tour experience are the next things you'll want to check out. Social media and review sites are a great way to see what other people think of the brewery, and beer rating apps like Untappd should give you a solid idea of their beer quality.

Finally, it's important to know the brewery-specific guidelines around visitation. Some breweries are open to the public every day of the week, whereas others may not have the resources to allow visitors all the time. These days, plenty of breweries are considered family- and pet-friendly, but this isn't always the case, especially as some breweries have licensed bars – known as taprooms – attached, and the laws around minors in licensed establishments can vary from state to state.