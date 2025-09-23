This Light Beer Just Overtook Modelo As America's Best-Seller

After decades of steadiness atop the world of American beer, the last few years have seen a sudden shakeup, with a third beer in three years becoming the No. 1 best seller. For 20 years up until 2023, Bud Light was the undisputed champion of beer in the United States, topping the sales over and over. Then, in 2023, following the rise of top Mexican beer brands, Modelo took the No. 1 spot in a massive unseating. And now, just two years later, Anheuser-Busch has struck back — taking the crown, but with a different brand: Michelob Ultra.

This widely reported story came as Anheuser-Busch made the announcement on September 22 — citing 52 weeks of data from Circana, a company that tracks packaged goods sales in retail. Taking the top spot in overall retail sales comes after Michelob Ultra also overtook Bud Light (owned by Anheuser-Busch as well) as the No. 1 draft beer in the U.S. last year. Despite Modelo's brief reign as the No. 1 selling retail beer, Anheuser-Busch has truly dominated the draft beer world — and even at No. 2, Bud Light is still 30% ahead of the No. 3 draft beer. Now topping both draft and retail, Michelob Ultra is undeniably the biggest beer in the country.