11 Non-Alcoholic Beers From Major Brands, Ranked From Worst To Best
For a very long time, the only non-alcoholic (NA) beer option available was O'Doul's. However, around the time that COVID-19 hit — and growing even faster afterward — the NA beer industry exploded into an ever-expanding behemoth of choices. Luckily, many of the major brands that we all know and love got on board and started releasing NA versions of old favorites.
While many of these labels have long been staple drinks at barbecues, gatherings, hot summer days, and when the garage beer fridge needs to be restocked, the audience has gotten older and their tastes, and tolerance for alcohol, has changed. So, it is nice to see there are options for past favorites that are both tasty and ABV-free. I, along with a team of other tasters, gathered up a group of classic beers and compared them to their NA versions to see which had the best taste. And the results were a tad bit shocking.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
11. Budweiser Zero
Budweiser has been around since the mid 1800s and is known world-round as "the king of beers." Budweiser Zero, on the other hand, didn't make its debut until 2020. However, it did promise to deliver the same great Budweiser taste fans had long enjoyed. Unfortunately, that's not what I found to be true during my taste test.
Compared to other NA beers, Budweiser Zero had a very light aroma. When poured, it looks identical to its namesake. Though, I found that the NA beer had an extremely sour taste. There is a fermented sweetness that, while not intense, still isn't good. The aftertaste lingers on the palate far too long. And while Budweiser Zero is deep and dense in flavor, those flavors are not pleasing. They come across as artificial — and borderline chemical. For Budweiser fans, or anyone looking for a good NA beer, just know this is not going to be something that hits the spot.
10. Michelob Ultra Zero
Michelob Ultra Zero is not marketed as tasting the same as its namesake. Instead, it's meant to complement the Michelob Ultra brand. I noticed right off the bat that the zero is a tad lighter in color. However, it wasn't the color that placed this brew so low; it was the strong smell. The odor is unpleasantly yeasty and sweet. It's reminiscent of a sourdough starter, but in all the wrong ways.
The taste is bitter, and the aftertaste leaves a strange tang on the tongue. Luckily it doesn't linger too long, as it's very watered down — which is slightly indicative of its Ultra namesake. But, the NA beer tastes more like an off-putting flavored water than a beer. For those who enjoy Michelob Ultra, I'm afraid this is not going to be something that is enjoyable in the slightest.
9. Heineken 0.0
I haven't tried Heineken in quite some time, so I was interested in sampling it again. No one that was in my tasting party could find a difference between the regular and the NA beer. Both were similar in color and produced a very small head when they were poured.
The aroma, however, was pungent to the point of being offensive. The smell alone made it difficult to drink, and one of the people I was tasting with even pinched their nose to have a second go-round with it. It tasted like it had turned — like it had been chilled, left to warm, and then chilled again. In addition, it was oddly fruity and had a very artificial plastic flavor that was overpowering. While it did seem to come across as a beer, it was not one any of us wanted to have again.
8. O'Doul's
Anheuser-Busch released O'Doul's in 1990, thus creating what most consider a pioneer in NA beers. It grew in popularity, as it had little competition. It's still commonplace in stores and bars today.
The beer was created as an impression of a light lager.And after tasting it, I can see why O'Doul's did, and still does, have a place in the beer aisle. Visually, O'Doul's looks like the light lager it is supposed to represent, although it has a strange profile that I wouldn't associate with other lagers. It tasted of malted barley, and there is a slight sweetness to it. Overall, it came across as a very generic, low-shelf beer.
It is easy to see and taste what Anheuser-Busch was attempting, but it may be time to upgrade the original recipe. If this is what was created in the '90s, it may still be able to regain steam in the market, provided its flavor is tweaked. As it is now, it's not bad for a near-beer.
7. Stella Artois 0.0
Looking at the two beers side-by-side, there is not a noticeable difference the regular and NA version. When I tasted the NA version, though, I noticed its mouthfeel was somewhat prickly and sharp on the tongue, as if it contains too much carbonation. Although, it does offer a fruity taste and scent. I found that both the regular and the NA Stella Artois had a lingering and harsh aftertaste. Strangely though, the original Stella did seem to have a cleaner finish before the aftertaste developed.
When all was said and done, the tasting group agreed that the NA and regular Stellas would be hard to tell apart if they were tasted blind. The brand has the possibility of easily fooling someone who isn't extremely familiar with Stella Artois. But as far as the beers being compared for this article, it was one of the more middle-of-the-road options.
6. Blue Moon non-alcoholic
Blue Moon classic is a wheat-style lager brewed with orange peel. It's the citrus that helps it deliver its well-known and distinct taste. The strong citrus smell that emulates from the NA version makes it obvious that it intends to offer the same flavor. However, it may have tried too hard, as this one split the tasting group down the middle and created the most heated discussion of the evening.
There is a lot of orange in both aroma and flavor. Some of the folks I tasted with found it to be over-spiced, artificial, and too overwhelming. The flavor leaned very heavily orange, though it was very similar to the original Belgian White. What was agreed upon was that Blue Moon's non-alcoholic beverage could easily be mistaken as a regular beer. It was reminiscent of a session beer (a type of beer with a lower alcohol content). Although, the strength of the orange flavor would make it difficult to enjoy more than one in a single sitting.
5. Shiner Rodeo red amber
Shiner Bock is an American-style amber lager. While the brand carries a variety of NA flavors, I tasted Shiner Rodeo red amber for this review. Visibly, these two beers were identical in color and had a slightly visible head. And I am very happy to report that as far as taste is concerned, the NA version didn't completely miss the mark.
The NA red amber has a sweet honey flavor to it that was not offensive. It didn't have as much fullness as the regular Shiner, but it tasted very much like a beer. Its flavor is what you would expect to find in a home-brewed bock-style beer. And while it did have an immediate scent that was off-putting, it faded somewhat quickly after tasting. For fans of Shiner looking for an NA alternative, amber red might just do the trick.
4. Corona non-alcoholic
I drank the NA version of Corona with a wedge of lime for authenticity's sake. And as far as authenticity goes, Corona's non-alcoholic beer did deliver much more than was expected.
The flavor of the NA was very full, refreshing, and quite similar to its namesake. It did taste a little on the flat side, like it had been left open in the fridge overnight. However, it was still more than palatable and didn't really give the impression of being non-alcoholic. The aftertaste hangs on a bit longer than I would have liked, but it isn't nearly as harsh as the others. I would enjoy sipping on this on a nice summer's day or when I'm at the beach — and I wouldn't miss the feeling of sipping on a regular Corona. It was easy to drink and pleasant. Corona fan's definitely have a viable alternative when it comes to choosing something non-alcoholic.
3. Dale's American NA Pils
Only one person I was tasting with was familiar with Dale's and had tried it before. So, this was a very blind-tasting all-around for both versions of the beer. It should be pointed out that Dale's regular is a pale ale, while the non-alcoholic version is a pilsner. So, it's difficult to compare them side-by-side. However, the NA did taste like a pilsner should, regardless of its ABV.
In all actuality, Dale's NA was pretty good. It had a fruitiness about it that was similar to what you'd find in a cask brew. While it was difficult to put a finger on its exact flavor, it was ultimately decided that it resembled grape musk. That being said, it would be difficult to tell that this beer is non-alcoholic. It could easily pass for — and be fully enjoyed as — any other beer would be. As far as a pilsner, Dale's seems to be the way to go.
2. Peroni 0.0
Peroni is an iconic Italian beer that's popular around the world. After comparing the original with the NA, it was easy to see that the same amount of care had gone into crafting both of these products. The Peroni 0.0 has a nice, sleek taste to the point where everyone I was tasting with agreed that it was actually smoother than the original. There is a rich malt flavor and a crisp, clean finish that is both satisfying and refreshing. There is an equal fullness to both the original and the NA. And, both versions offer a pleasingly light lager flavor.
Peroni 0.0 was the first beer that didn't seem like a shadow of its namesake, but a good beer in its own right. If you've never had a Peroni before, it would be easy to think the NA was the original. This is one beer that you could reach for if you were craving a "regular beer" and still wanted to be satisfied.
1. Guinness 0
I would be remiss not to mention that this was the most entertaining beer to open. It contains what Guinness calls a "nitrosurge" device, which causes the beer to pop and surge like a flurry of fireworks when you open the can. The device also allows for the nitrogen bubbles to be released, which gives you the same pour you would get with a tap.
Both the regular and NA Guinness offer the beautiful pour and foamy head you expect from Guinness and stouts more generally. The Guinness 0 is just slightly lighter in color and offers just a hint less of a peat taste than the original, but that is as far as the differences go. The NA is surprisingly very much like the original. It is thick and rich without any hint of artificial flavors. Both the taste and aroma are full and pleasing. All parties were in agreement that you could drink either version and be equally as satisfied. When looking for a strong stout, or just a good rich beer, Guinness is hands-down the way to go.
Methodology
I consulted industry professionals, home brewers, and educated beer tasters to assist me in tasting and ranking these brews. Some of the folks I tasted with had previously tried NA beers, while others had not.
Each beer was served in a tasting glass, side-by-side with its counterpart. In addition, all beer was chilled the same way. Plain pretzels, unsalted crackers, and seltzer water were served to cleanse the palate between tastings.
The NA beers were compared (where possible) to their alcoholic namesakes. I looked at their appearance, scent, flavor, and aftertaste. The price of the beer was very similar across the board, so this was not a major factor in deciding the final ranking.
I went into this ranking looking for an NA beer that could stand alone in the beer arena, despite the fact that it didn't contain alcohol. And there were very few that withstood that test. The ones that did were outstanding in almost all categories. The top contenders could hold their own against alcoholic beers in a blind taste test.