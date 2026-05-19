A Legendary Midwest Beer Is Being Discontinued After 177 Years

For most of the time that the United States has been a country, 177 of its now 250 years, the Milwaukee-based brewery Schlitz has been producing beer. That's a solid 70% of the tenure of this country, and through all of it, at least in the right areas, a cold glass of Schlitz could be relied upon to bring friends together or wash away the troubles of a long day. It was recently announced, however, that production of this famed legacy beer will come to an end just days from now.

In recent years, Schlitz has not been a major name in the beer aisle, but this brewery, founded all the way back in 1849, has a long and storied history. It originally began as both a brewery and a restaurant in the mid 19th century, but within a few decades had expanded into a massive brewing operation. By the start of the 20th century, Schlitz was not just the largest brewery in the U.S., but in the entire world. While it maintained a dominant position for a number of decades, the fall did eventually come.

What happened to Schlitz as a brand can be attributed to both a series of production errors and a disastrous ad campaign in which the brand seemed to threaten physical violence toward those who chose other beers, but it also fell victim to the growing behemoth of Budweiser. In 1957, Budweiser took the top spot and never looked back. For Schlitz, it was a long, slow decline.