7 Discontinued Old-School Beers Everyone Used To Drink

Even before Europeans landed in America, Native Americans were making their own beer with the help of ingredients like maize and birch sap. Today, the drink is still a household staple for many American adults. In fact, per a 2022 survey from Gallup, 35% of U.S. alcohol drinkers regularly opt for beer over alternatives like wine and spirits.

Now, the best-selling beer brand in the U.S. is Michelob Ultra. Other light beers that continue to reign in America include Bud Light, of course, and Modelo. But it hasn't always been this way. In the late 20th century, beers like Pete's Wicked Ale, Hamm's Special Light, and Falstaff were all the rage.

Want to take a few sips and walk down memory lane with us? Below, we've listed some of the most popular discontinued old-school beers that American drinkers loved in the 1980s and 1990s. Is your old favorite on the list?