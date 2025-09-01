The Discontinued Budweiser Beer You Might Not Remember

Budweiser is easily the most iconic beer brand in the United States. It remains among the top five top-sellers in American beer, especially thanks to Bud Light. Its producer, Anheuser-Busch, has been brewing beer since the 1850s, and Budweiser became the first brand to distribute nationally in the 1870s. But perhaps considering that significantly lengthy history, it may not come as a shock that even a titan like Budweiser has some missteps throughout its timeline. Beers have come and gone — one in particular is Bud Dry, a brew that closed out the 20th century and that remains remembered by some fans and totally forgotten by other imbibers.

Budweiser rolled out Bud Dry in 1989. Anheuser-Busch had unveiled Michelob Dry in 1988 and wanted to replicate that beer's success under the Budweiser umbrella. "Dry beer" refers to beer that has been highly attenuated during its fermentation — this means the yeast has effectively converted a large percentage of the malt's sugars into alcohol and carbonation, yielding a crisp finish with virtually no residual sweetness. It's light and refreshing, so it's easy to see why "dry beer" succeeded when it first began flowing from breweries in Japan in 1987. American creations like Bud Dry attempted to recreate that magic stateside. These crisp, clean lagers are still some of the most popular beers today, but under other names. Bud Dry was discontinued in 2010 — but why? What could have derailed such a winning formula?