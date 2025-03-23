15 Discontinued Candies We'd Love To Bring Back

Nothing may be more nostalgic than discontinued candies — especially ones connected to fond memories. No matter what's going on in the world and your life, the sugar in candy can provide a short-term feeling of happiness. Of course, we may also miss the novelty of a discontinued candy's existence or joyfully remember the product's commercials (and how badly the ads made us want to try the candy).

Now, there's no shortage of discontinued candies out there, but we've zeroed in on those we'd most love to see come back. With a list that spans multiple generations and more than a century of candy history, we'll discuss candies that some readers may remember as well as we do, along with some sweet treats we wish we'd been able to experience (and taste). If we could bring back these discontinued candies for you, we surely would. But for now, keep reading to enjoy the descriptions and your memories.