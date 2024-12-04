14 Seriously Underrated Beers From Around The World

While working in the beer industry, I often heard people claim to dislike beer. If I'm being completely honest, when I became old enough to drink alcohol legally, I didn't particularly love beer either. This started to change when the Dutch beer giant, Heineken, hired me as a sales representative. Beer still wasn't my beverage of choice but I started to gain a new appreciation for its nuances. However, what really transformed my opinion was when I set out to travel the world, finding consistent work as an international bartender.

I soon realized just how many different types of beer there are, and how many incredible breweries there are all over the planet. It wasn't that I didn't love beer, I'd just been limited by middle-of-the-road brews created for mass appeal. By the time I'd worked my way up to managing a 28-tap craft brewpub, I found I could almost always find something for any customer to enjoy, even if they proclaimed to hate beer. Below, I've curated a list of some of my favorite imported beers from around the world which I feel are often overlooked and underrated. The styles range from extremely traditional to uniquely innovative, and while you may not love every single one, I guarantee there'll be something in there that you'll want to try again.

