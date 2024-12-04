14 Seriously Underrated Beers From Around The World
While working in the beer industry, I often heard people claim to dislike beer. If I'm being completely honest, when I became old enough to drink alcohol legally, I didn't particularly love beer either. This started to change when the Dutch beer giant, Heineken, hired me as a sales representative. Beer still wasn't my beverage of choice but I started to gain a new appreciation for its nuances. However, what really transformed my opinion was when I set out to travel the world, finding consistent work as an international bartender.
I soon realized just how many different types of beer there are, and how many incredible breweries there are all over the planet. It wasn't that I didn't love beer, I'd just been limited by middle-of-the-road brews created for mass appeal. By the time I'd worked my way up to managing a 28-tap craft brewpub, I found I could almost always find something for any customer to enjoy, even if they proclaimed to hate beer. Below, I've curated a list of some of my favorite imported beers from around the world which I feel are often overlooked and underrated. The styles range from extremely traditional to uniquely innovative, and while you may not love every single one, I guarantee there'll be something in there that you'll want to try again.
Weihenstephaner Hefe Weissbier - Germany
When most people start exploring new beer styles, it's usually not long before they dabble in wheat beers. Adding malted wheat to the mash bill typically results in a smooth-drinking beer with a creamy mouthfeel, low bitterness, and a light, bready malt profile. Unfortunately, I've always found the most popular wheat beers to be pretty underwhelming.
However, that changed when I learned about Germany's Wiehenstephaner, the world's oldest brewery. Bavarian wheat beers aren't like their American or Belgian counterparts. They have a unique, bold yeast character that contributes fragrant aromas of clove, banana, bubblegum, and light citrus which perfectly complement the beer's soft, doughy malt profile. I've sampled plenty of German wheat beers over the years and I've found Wiehenstephaner's Hefe Weissbier to be the perfect embodiment of the style. That's not surprising, considering the brewery has been perfecting the art of making beer for nearly a thousand years.
Pilsner Urquell - Czech Republic
When we think of Europe's beer-loving nations, it's usually Belgium and Germany that spring to mind. However, nobody loves beer quite as much as the Czech Republic, whose citizens quaff more beer per capita than any nation on the planet.
We can also thank the Czechs for giving us one of the world's most beloved beer styles — pilsner. Named after the Czech city of Plzeň, pilsners are a type of lager exemplified by their hoppy profile and crisp mouthfeel. The style was invented by Pilsner Urquell back in 1842 when Bavarian brewer Josef Groll used spicy noble hops and a unique yeast strain to craft a lager that was full-flavored yet refreshingly smooth. It's a beer category well worth exploring, especially if you're a fan of lagers, and there's no better place to start than with its inventor. Pilsner Urquell employs traditional brewing methods to get as much flavor out of its beer as possible, offering a balanced bitterness, spicy hop profile, and remarkably clean character.
Kirin Ichiban - Japan
We don't often associate Japan with world-class beer, although brands like Asahi Super Dry and Sapporo Premium have become increasingly popular in recent years. Although Asahi and Sapporo are both great dry lagers, I don't find them nearly as tasty as Kirin Ichiban.
While the Kirin brand was first launched back in 1888, its flagship Ichiban brew is a relatively recent addition. Created in 1990, Ichiban is a love letter of sorts to the European pilsner style. Saaz hops from the Czech Republic give the lager a deeply flavorful, floral hop profile but the magic is in the malt. Kirin Ichiban is the only mass-market beer in the world to employ the "first press" method, using only the first extraction of its malt in the brewing process. Similar to the technique used to create extra virgin olive oil, the result is a full-bodied beer of peerless purity. Kirin Ichiban has a superb malt flavor yet remains extraordinarily crisp and clean, so while it's delicious on its own, it's also the perfect accompaniment to complex and spicy foods.
Coopers Original Pale Ale - Australia
Out of all the interesting tidbits I learned working for Heineken, the most surprising was that Foster's isn't actually an Australian beer. Sure, it was technically invented there, but it was the brainchild of a couple of Americans. Plus, Australians rarely touch the stuff.
In 2015, I moved to Australia for a year and got to find out what they really drink down under. Beer-wise, there are plenty of local favorites, some better than others. Out of the non-craft options, there was one delicious beer that stood out. Coopers Original Pale Ale is enjoyed by Aussies up and down the country and it's remarkably versatile.
Made by a family-owned brewery since 1862, Coopers is the perfect refreshment under the scorching sun but it's got a depth of flavor that makes it equally enjoyable when the weather turns. Yes, despite the stereotypes, Australia gets terrible weather too. It has a rich malt profile with mild bitterness but it also makes great use of bottle conditioning which creates a fruity bouquet of yeast esters. Just remember to give the bottle a gentle roll before opening to redistribute the residual yeast.
Yeastie Boys Gunnamatta - New Zealand
After my year-long stint in Australia, I hopped over to New Zealand to continue my exploration of Antipodean hospitality. I was genuinely surprised at how much incredible craft beer there was to be found — it seemed like everywhere I looked in Wellington, there was another microbrewery churning out some of the best brews I'd ever tasted.
I could easily fill this article with New Zealand beers but, unfortunately, it's unlikely that you'll find them outside of New Zealand (or perhaps, Australia). Luckily, one of my favorite brewers — Yeastie Boys — also brews its beers in the UK, making it much easier to find them. I highly recommend seeking out the Gunnamatta IPA, a beautifully complex ale with a unique Earl Grey twist. The moderate hop bitterness and bright grapefruit citrus flavors are wonderfully balanced with floral bergamot. It also features the delectably juicy tropical and stone fruit notes offered by New Zealand-grown hops, making it hard to guess that this beer clocks in at a relatively weighty 6.5% ABV.
Westmalle Tripel - Belgium
It's impossible to write about incredible international beers without looking at what Belgium has to offer. The nation's relationship with brewing runs so deep that it's made UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list, and it's hard to overstate the contributions Belgium has made to the beer world.
While Belgium offers many superb modern beers, some of its best brews can be attributed to Catholic monks. Monastic breweries date back to the Middle Ages but those run by the historic Trappist order are arguably the most accomplished. While Westmalle's Tripel is a comparatively new style, invented by the abbey's monks in 1934, it became the template for one of the world's most rich and complex beers. The beer has a massive aroma of fruit and spice that also features some of the dried fruit and clove-like notes of a German hefe. The velvety mouthfeel is wonderfully effervescent and delivers the floral hop notes and honeyed, caramel-like malt flavors with aplomb. However, this beer is one to enjoy with caution — it boasts a powerfully strong ABV of 9.5% which is well hidden beneath its medley of flavors.
Delirium Tremens - Belgium
As mentioned above, Belgium's superb beer offering isn't limited to centuries-old recipes. Many brewers have deftly combined traditional techniques with modern tastes to create world-class beers, and Delirium Tremens is a prime example.
Brouwerij Huyghe has been around since 1925, operating at a site used for brewing since the mid-17th century. However, its most notable contribution to the beer world didn't appear until 1988, which is remarkably recent by Belgian standards. Delirium Tremens is what's known as a Belgian Strong Ale, a suitable description based on the beer's alcohol strength – 8.5% ABV – and robust flavor profile. The fruity yeast notes offer oodles of banana, clove, honey, and pepper, while its malt character works wonders when it comes to balancing the higher alcohol content. Although the booze shines through, it's pleasantly spicy and warming. Delirium Tremens has won numerous international beer awards. While that may counter the idea that this beer is underrated, I'm consistently surprised by how many people haven't tried it.
Singha - Thailand
Out of all the countries I've been fortunate enough to temporarily call home, I've spent more time in Thailand than anywhere else. Until very recently, the country's rules around craft brewing have been frustratingly strict, so beer options have been limited to a handful of mass-produced lagers and a handful of ales.
Fortunately, the beers that Thailand does make are remarkably tasty — perfect for sipping on a tropical beach or washing down a spicy curry. My favorite of these ubiquitous brews is Singha, a pale lager produced by the country's oldest brewery, Boon Rawd, since 1933. Pronounced "sing" and named after a mythical Thai lion, Singha stands out because it's the only Thai beer to use 100% premium barley malt. It's common practice for Southeast Asian brewers to include rice as an adjunct in their beer. This approach makes for a more affordable product but comes at the cost of flavor. By using only barley malt in conjunction with noble hops, Singha has a grassy, herbal complexity and a depth of flavor on par with many premium European beers.
Pacifico Clara - Mexico
On a hot day, there are few beer styles more refreshing than a crisp Mexican lager. The addition of corn in the malt bill provides a gentle sweetness that makes the style infinitely quaffable and it's the perfect pick for those who like their beer fuss-free and uncomplex.
For years, Corona has dominated the Mexican lager market, a fact I've always found a little confusing. The puzzling use of clear glass bottles means Corona is often at risk of "skunking," a reaction caused by beer's exposure to UV light. In my opinion, Pacifico Clara is a far superior Mexican lager. The pilsner-inspired beer was invented by three German expats in 1900 but didn't find much popularity until it became a staple of the US surf scene in the 1970s. It has the gentle malt character and nuanced corn sweetness that you want from a Mexican lager without the off-flavors. It's a fantastic choice for pairing with all kinds of Mexican food, from lighter bites like ceviche to richer dishes like birria stew.
Samuel Smith Oatmeal Stout - England
When I started working for Heineken in the UK, part of its onboarding process included a trip up north to the market town of Tadcaster in Yorkshire. The purpose of the visit was to experience the glory of John Smith's brewery, a site that's been used for beer-making since 1758.
However, while Heineken took over operations of the John Smith's brewery in 2008, the Smith family's other local operation has remained fiercely independent. Samuel Smith's has been producing beer in its historic brewery since the late 19th century, but arguably its most significant contributions to the industry came to light in the 1970s and '80s. American craft brewers began looking to Samuel Smith's beers for inspiration, and its revival of the oatmeal stout helped repopularize the delicious beer style. The addition of oats results in an incredibly creamy mouthfeel and velvety body, while slightly softening the bitterness of the heavily toasted malts. The rich notes of coffee, chocolate, and caramel are still very much present, but it's overall a much more luxurious take on the classic stout style.
Smithwick's Red Ale - Ireland
Based in Kilkenny, Ireland, Smithwick's is another institution that holds the distinct honor of being the oldest brewery in the country. The site was once home to an abbey of beer-brewing monks before John Smithwick built his brewery in 1710. Nowadays, the brand is owned by beverage conglomerate Diageo, so its beer production has shifted to the Guinness brewery in Dublin.
Although Smithwick's is no longer independent, it's still responsible for producing one of Ireland's favorite beers, an Irish red ale that typifies the style. Smithwick's Red Ale has a beautifully rich and biscuity malt character with touches of sweet caramel. There's a nice nuttiness, too, and the floral, earthy hop profile is balanced, resulting in a pleasantly bitter finish. Despite the incredible depth of flavor, Smithwick's Red Ale has a medium-light body and subtle carbonation that makes it a wonderfully easy-drinking session beer. While it's delicious on its own, the flavor profile makes it a superb choice for pairing with hearty Irish dishes, like stews or homemade shepherd's pie.
Innis & Gunn The Original - Scotland
Scotland and Ireland share many cultural similarities that extend to the types of alcohol they produce. Although both nations are more well-known for their whiskies, their beer styles are often overlooked abroad. While the Irish have their red ale, the Scots produce what's known as scotch ale, also affectionately known as a "wee heavy."
Scotch ales also highlight the character of toasted malts, although with much more gusto than their Celtic counterparts across the Irish Sea. They're typically stronger and have more intense flavors of toffee, dark fruits, and molasses. The hops also take a backseat, resulting in a slightly sweeter brew. While The Original from Innis & Gunn isn't the original scotch ale, it earns the moniker thanks to its unique barrel-aging method. By maturing The Original in ex-single malt scotch whisky casks, the beer is infused with notes of caramel, vanilla, and oak. With unparalleled smoothness, it's the perfect tipple for scotch whisky fans who like their beer with a bit of a kick and bold flavors.
Lindemans Framboise - Belgium
I know I've already mentioned a couple of Belgian beers but I couldn't exclude this one. Although lambic beers aren't to everyone's taste, it's a style that I've found consistently surprises people who claim to dislike beer.
Most beers are made using specially cultivated strains of yeast, whereas lambics employ a technique called spontaneous fermentation. This essentially means leaving the beer out in the open air, exposed to wild yeasts that impart tart, earthy, and sour characteristics. Some lambic beers, like Lindemans Framboise, are refermented with fruit which makes them extraordinarily palatable and a far cry from your everyday beer styles.
Lindemans has been making fruit lambics since 1822 and its raspberry-infused Framboise is the perfect gateway to the style. Its salivatingly tart character is extremely well-balanced with sweet, fresh berry notes, and it has a beautifully effervescent mouthfeel. The best part is that it's only 2.5% ABV, meaning you can enjoy more than a couple without worrying about a headache the next day. Although it's delicious on its own, it's also worth pairing Framboise with food, particularly creamy cheeses, dark chocolate, or fruity desserts.
Aecht Schlenkerla Märzen - Germany
The final beer on this list is a strange one, and I won't blame you if it's not your cup of tea. The first oddity to note about Aecht Schlenkerla Märzen is that it straddles two different beer styles. On one hand, it's considered a Märzen — a rich, toasty German lager style that's traditionally brewed in March in preparation for the famous Oktoberfest festival. However, it's also a Rauchbier, a type of smoked lager made using barley malt that's been dried over an open fire.
The first thing you'll notice when taking a sip of Aecht Schlenkerla Märzen is an overwhelmingly smoky, bacon-like flavor. You'll also experience subtle, balancing touches of berries and dark fruit. The finish is moderately bitter and slightly sour, although it's not as tart as a Belgian lambic. Personally, I'm a huge fan of this bizarre beer but I adore intense and unique flavors. I've seen some folks try Aecht Schlenkerla Märzen and proclaim it one of the best beers they've ever tasted, and I've also seen people spit their first mouthful back in the glass. However, if you enjoy trying lesser-known beers and are up for tasting something truly original, I highly recommend giving it a shot.
Methodology
As a bonafide beer nerd, narrowing down this list was no mean feat. However, I relied on a few key factors to curate the most suitable options. While I hope it goes without saying, it's important to note that these are all products that I have personally taste-tested under optimal tasting conditions.
As I mentioned at the top of this article, I also wanted to include a spectrum of beers to cover as many taste preferences as possible. While they may not be widely available, every beer listed can be found in the US, either online or from specialty beer retailers. I consider them underrated because although many of these beers are beloved in their country of origin, they're typically less well-known in other regions. Many of these beers are also overlooked due to high-profile competitors that dominate the market despite, in my opinion, being the less enjoyable option.