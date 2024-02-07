Germany's Weihenstephan Brewery Has Been Making Beer Since The 11th Century

Modern-day craft brewers have a lot going on, from innovative hands-on techniques to definitive flavor profiles and high-quality ingredients. The truth is, prior to mass production in the beer industry, most brews were crafted that way using local ingredients and a lot of basic know-how. In that regard, Weihenstephan Brewery in Germany could be considered a craft brewery almost a thousand years ago.

It officially began selling beer as the Weihenstephan Monastery Brewery in 1040. Almost 500 years later, the Bavarian Purity Law of 1516 cemented the purity of Bavarian and Weihenstephan beer by limiting brews to only three ingredients: barley, hops, and water. All these centuries later, the brewery still adheres to those purity laws with the three stated ingredients, plus proprietary yeast strains. It now produces more than a dozen types of beer, including original, light, and dark wheats as well as non-alcoholic versions and a 1516 Kellerbier brand commemorating the 500th anniversary of the purity law.

By most accounts, including the brewery's own stated history, Weihenstephan Brewery is the oldest still-existing brewery in the world. It also operates from the same Benedictine monastery location where the original hops were grown. The building itself has been through several incarnations and renovations due to occurrences both natural and unnatural, but it has survived nonetheless. The monastery perches on the Weihenstephan hill overlooking the Upper Bavarian Plateau, the Alps, and the historic old town of Freising on the outskirts of Munich.