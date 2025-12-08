The Vintage Multicolored Ice Cream We Rarely See People Eat These Days
Among the list of vintage ice cream flavors no one seems to eat anymore, some are perhaps best left in the past. Others, however, have settled into culinary collective consciousness. Such is the case with an ice cream flavor known as Superman. "Still my favorite and can't find it anywhere," confessed an ice cream-loving Facebook user. Head to the Midwest, however, and this flavor is very much still alive and well. Conducted polls have shown that the flavor remains a favorite in Michigan.
With origins in the Prohibition Era, this unique ice cream will be described differently depending on who is answering and which Superman ice cream has been sampled. "I still do not know how to accurately describe the flavor, but I do enjoy it," confessed a Redditor. Some liken the flavor to bubblegum, marshmallows, and almond extract, but others assert there are layers of citrus in the dessert. "The weird thing about it is that there doesn't seem to be a set 'flavor' for Superman ice cream," remarked a Redditor. "I've seen it with vanilla, blue moon, and cherry; I've seen it with vanilla, blue raspberry, and cherry, and I've seen it all just colored vanilla."
Ice cream that keeps you guessing
Detroit's Stroh's Brewery channeled its efforts into making ice cream once it had to stop producing alcoholic beverages. The color of this ice cream is unmistakably the same colors as the superhero character, but the flavors are trickier to identify. Lemon, Red Pop — made with Michigan's own Faygo's strawberry soda — and Blue Moon ice cream are listed as ingredients, but the latter is a bit of a mystery. The bright yellow part of the ice cream is often flavored with banana, vanilla, or lemon. Some ice cream shops flavor the red ice cream with raspberry, black cherry, or strawberry. "Wtf flavor is Blue Moon?" asked a Redditor. Some describe the taste of Blue Moon ice cream as a blend of citrus and vanilla, while others pinpoint a more fruit-forward flavor that leads with raspberry and lemon.
Regardless, Blue Moon has remained a mystery, and ice cream brands have given Superman ice cream recipes their own treatment. "Only in Michigan do they make it the right way," explained a Facebook user. "All other ice cream brands it's just vanilla ice cream." If you're hunting for the brightly-colored treat, know that even though the ice cream is described and known as Superman flavor, the dessert existed before the caped hero emerged in the pages of comics. To circumnavigate any potential legal issues, the ice cream is now often found packaged with names like Super Hero, Super Kid, and Scooperman.