The Vintage Multicolored Ice Cream We Rarely See People Eat These Days

Among the list of vintage ice cream flavors no one seems to eat anymore, some are perhaps best left in the past. Others, however, have settled into culinary collective consciousness. Such is the case with an ice cream flavor known as Superman. "Still my favorite and can't find it anywhere," confessed an ice cream-loving Facebook user. Head to the Midwest, however, and this flavor is very much still alive and well. Conducted polls have shown that the flavor remains a favorite in Michigan.

With origins in the Prohibition Era, this unique ice cream will be described differently depending on who is answering and which Superman ice cream has been sampled. "I still do not know how to accurately describe the flavor, but I do enjoy it," confessed a Redditor. Some liken the flavor to bubblegum, marshmallows, and almond extract, but others assert there are layers of citrus in the dessert. "The weird thing about it is that there doesn't seem to be a set 'flavor' for Superman ice cream," remarked a Redditor. "I've seen it with vanilla, blue moon, and cherry; I've seen it with vanilla, blue raspberry, and cherry, and I've seen it all just colored vanilla."