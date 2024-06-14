What Is The Actual Flavor Of Blue Moon Ice Cream?

Not unlike the eponymous adage "once in a blue moon," you're unlikely to spot blue moon ice cream beyond the Midwest. If you haven't tried it before, blue moon is the cult classic flavor that stands out in the hard-pack display for its vibrant Smurfy blue hue — and no one seems to be exactly sure what it's supposed to taste like. Despite (or perhaps thanks to) its mystery, the flavor is popular in ice cream shops across Michigan, Wisconsin, and areas in Illinois and Indiana. Minnesota Nice Cream carries blue moon because the shop's owner, Katie Romanski, grew up in Wisconsin Rapids, and as she tells local outlet Star Tribune, "I always had Blue Moon and I never knew what it was." Fellow St. Paul confectioner Kyle Farizel of Cold Front shares the sentiment, telling the Tribune, "Our best description is just to let people try it."

So, what is the actual flavor of blue moon — not to be confused with the orange-flavored beer brand, which inspired its own bagel spinoff? The short answer is: No one knows for sure, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating. Common flavor notes identified include marshmallow, vanilla, almond, amaretto, cotton candy, lemon-raspberry, pistachio, nutmeg, bubble gun, blue curaçao, or tutti frutti. Some folks compare the flavor to Froot Loops. Or, perhaps more accurately, blue moon ice cream tastes like the milk left behind after eating a bowl of Froot Loops cereal.