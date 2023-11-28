Review: Blue Moon & PopUp Bagels Collab Showcases The Prowess Of PopUp On The New York Bagel Scene

If you're on New York City food TikTok, then you've almost certainly heard the name "PopUp Bagels" already. What started as a pickup window in founder Adam Goldberg's backyard in 2020 during the pandemic has quickly metamorphosed into the new bagel sensation taking New Yorkers by storm. The young bagel company has gone viral on social media, receiving coverage from TikTokers like @jacksdiningroom, and winning "Best Bagel" at the prestigious Brooklyn Bagel Fest two years in a row. Now, these celebrated bagels are teaming up with longstanding craft beer icon Blue Moon to find out what happens when brewing yeast meets artisanal bagels. The answer? The Blue Moon Beer Bagel with Valencia orange cream cheese.

Per a press release sent to Tasting Table, the bagel itself is infused with Blue Moon Belgian White beer, a wheat ale brewed with Valencia orange peel for a bright citrus note. The orange-infused cream cheese schmear is a nod to the orange wedge garnish with which a bottle of Blue Moon is traditionally served. (Prefer a non-alcoholic version? Blue Moon is releasing a zero-proof version of its classic Belgian White ale in time for Dry January 2024.) Blue Moon is a beer industry vet, and folks are raving that PopUp might be the new best bagel in New York – so we had to try this high-profile collab for ourselves. Here's what we think.

Bagels and schmear were given to us for free from the company to try, but all opinions are our own.