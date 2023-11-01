Blue Moon Heralds In The Holidays With Returning Pie Pints And New Spice Blends

The holiday season is fast approaching, and Blue Moon is ready to welcome it with a brand-new set of spice blends and the return of their popular lineup of pie pints. The pie pints are miniature pies made in collaboration with the Austin-based bakery Tiny Pies — not pints of beer with fun pie flavors, in case there's any confusion. All of these festive offerings make for great gifts, but you may want to grab some for yourself as well. That said, because they are a limited-time offer, you should do so promptly.

These deliciously fun products are available now through the online stores of both Blue Moon and Tiny Pies. These offerings are intended for the 21+ crowd and you'll have to be over 21 to purchase the seasonings from Blue Moon's website, which is age-restricted. However, you can buy the pie pints from Tiny Pies' website regardless of age.