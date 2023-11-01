Blue Moon Heralds In The Holidays With Returning Pie Pints And New Spice Blends
The holiday season is fast approaching, and Blue Moon is ready to welcome it with a brand-new set of spice blends and the return of their popular lineup of pie pints. The pie pints are miniature pies made in collaboration with the Austin-based bakery Tiny Pies — not pints of beer with fun pie flavors, in case there's any confusion. All of these festive offerings make for great gifts, but you may want to grab some for yourself as well. That said, because they are a limited-time offer, you should do so promptly.
These deliciously fun products are available now through the online stores of both Blue Moon and Tiny Pies. These offerings are intended for the 21+ crowd and you'll have to be over 21 to purchase the seasonings from Blue Moon's website, which is age-restricted. However, you can buy the pie pints from Tiny Pies' website regardless of age.
Blue Moon's spice blends make a great addition to your Thanksgiving recipes
The Blue Moon Thanksgiving Seasonings comes in a two-pack that includes the Blue Moon Zesty Seasoning and the Blue Moon Pie Pints Seasoning. Both spice blends are inspired by the iconic flavors of Blue Moon's Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale.
The Zesty Seasoning is perfect for savory Thanksgiving dishes like turkey, stuffing, or mashed potatoes. It brings notes of warm coriander, citric saltiness, and a touch of bitter hops.
The Pie Pints Seasoning is perfect for bringing an extra dimension to all things sweet. Believe it or not, it's a fantastic addition to your own pie pint-inspired pie filling, or you can sprinkle some onto the pie pints themselves. While capturing the sweeter side of Blue Moon Ale, this spice blend also uses the beer's iconic blend of coriander and orange citrus to spice up your Thanksgiving feast. You can buy these two spices for $11.26 at Blue Moon's website.
Blue Moon's beloved pie pints make for boozy-inspired desserts
In collaboration with Tiny Pies, Blue Moon is back for another year of pie pints. These adorable little treats are meant to replace the classic orange wheel garnish on your pint of Blue Moon during your Thanksgiving dinner, which is a fun little holiday twist. Of course, you might end up devouring them before they make it to the rim of the glass, but hey, you do you.
The box comes with four different pies, each with a different flavor. The Zesty Pumpkin Spice Pie is a traditional pumpkin pie with an orange zest, the Tangy Citrus Apple Twist Pie is an apple and cranberry pie with ginger and tangerine, the Key Lime Coconut Crumble Pie is exactly what it sounds like, and the Chocolate Citrus Haze Pie is a chocolate orange pecan pie. All of the pies are designed to pair perfectly with a glass of Blue Moon.
You can purchase a box of Blue Moon Pie Pints from TinyPies.com or over at Blue Moon's website while supplies last. The box costs $27.30 plus shipping.