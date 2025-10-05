A Few Drops Of This Extract Can Make Desserts Richer And More Dimensional

Just like a painter coats a wall with white paint before layering another color on top, bakers reach for the extract. Just a few drops of bottled extract's strong, concentrated flavor can lay down major dimensionality for any batter — especially when that extract happens to be almond-flavored. Today's pro tip comes from cookbook author and baking instructor Erin Jeanne McDowell, who sat down with Tasting Table to share her go-to uses for the versatile, powerhouse ingredient. "Extracts are potent in both aroma and flavor and can add depth to some recipes. Think of it like layers of flavor," McDowell shares. "I like to use almond extract when I'm trying to boost the creamy notes of a recipe, like frostings or buttercreams." We also use it in our lemon almond bread and our blueberry almond Chantilly cake.

The ingredient is a combination of highly-concentrated bitter almond oil, alcohol, and water, yielding a more distinctive taste than vanilla extract. Recipes typically require less than a teaspoon. On the palate, marzipan-y almond extract resembles amaretto liqueur — no mystery considering almonds belong to the same stone fruit family as apricots (amaretto is made from apricot kernels). "I also love the way it pairs with stone fruit, so I often add a dash of almond extract to cherry or peach recipes, like pie fillings," McDowell continues. "It also can amplify the toasty, nutty flavors in any kind of nut in a recipe, even if it's using a different nut than almond."