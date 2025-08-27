Upgrade Your Store-Bought Frosting With This Aromatic, Nutty Addition

Store-bought icing is an easy solution to finish off a home-baked cake, whether it was made from scratch or out of a box. But even when you opt for your favorite store-bought icing to save some time, it doesn't mean that your only option is to spoon it directly from the container to the freshly-baked cake. That's because all it takes is a little almond extract to give that pre-made icing a delicious, nutty flair that might even taste like it was homemade.

Almond extract is concentrated just like the vanilla extract in your cabinet. It's often made from almond oil and a few other ingredients, and will therefore pass the taste of the nut onto your store-bought icing. If you've ever had a bite of cake with an almond buttercream icing, you already know how delicious the fruity, nutty flavor pairs well with a moist, sweet cake. It can really work on any type of cake, including chocolate or vanilla, depending on what you're craving.