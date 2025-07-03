12 Sweet Uses For Amaretto Beyond Drinks

Panna cotta seems like the type of dessert you only order at a restaurant, but it's deceptively simple to make at home. This jiggly, creamy dessert actually only requires a few ingredients, and in my experience, is a pretty forgiving recipe, even for novice bakers. As long as you have a mixture of cream, sugar, and gelatin, you're starting on the right foot. Now the trick is to give it a yummy flavor. This is where I like to use amaretto. Amaretto gives panna cotta heaps of flavor, and you won't need much else. The almond aroma adds depth, elegance, and a boozy flair. It balances the creaminess beautifully and actually makes the panna cotta taste quite light.

To incorporate your amaretto into the panna cotta, make your cream base as you usually would, but take it off the heat before adding in the liqueur. Just like with any boozy addition, heating it up will cause the alcohol content to evaporate or "cook out." While it likely won't completely get rid of the booze, you don't want to stifle any of that flavor. Once your cream is off the heat, stir in a splash of amaretto and give it a taste. The flavor should be distinct, but not overpower the cream. Always start with less, perhaps even just a tablespoon, and taste as you go. Remember, you can always add more, but you can't take it out once it's in the cream.