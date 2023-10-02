Classic Zabaglione With Figs And Amaretti Recipe

Italian cuisine has proven to be a very successful export indeed. Pizzas and pastas are ubiquitous around the world, and it's not hard to see why. To follow on from these well-loved main dishes, there are some famous Italian desserts such as tiramisu and, of course, the king of ice creams; gelato. But have you heard of zabaglione?

Perhaps a less well-known dish, Zabaglione is Italy's take on the custard-based dessert. France has its crême brulée, Spain has its crema catalan, and Italy has zabaglione. It is similar to the crema catalana, except it contains a kick of strong alcohol in the form of Marsala wine. Brief pronunciation note: The "gli" combination of letters denotes a "lyee" sound in Italian, so for that authentic pronunciation, say it: "za-ba-lyee-OH-nay."

With its gentle sweetness and light, creamy texture, followed by the boozy aftertaste of dry Marsala wine, Zabaglione is the perfect dish to round off an Italian meal. This version, devised by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, is served with fresh figs, a pinch of earthy nutmeg, and an amaretti biscuit or two to dip in the rich custard. The dramatic reddish-purple of the fig looks visually striking set against the pale creamy tone of the custard, and the robust fruity texture provides a lovely contrast to the velvety smoothness of the custard, making for a truly winning combination. Buon appetito!