The Creamy Italian Dessert That Makes A Great Pudding Alternative

It's time to give pudding an upgrade by looking to budino as inspiration. The Italian budino is one of those desserts from around the world that we suggest you try. Simplicity adds to the decadent beauty of this dish, as a basic recipe is made up of a milky, eggy custard that is whipped with cornstarch to thicken its texture. This basic canvas can then be flavored to the whims of the chef, and you'll find budino recipes that deliver chocolate-forward deliciousness and salted-caramel-topped treats.

Think of budino as the Italian take on American pudding, but the texture of this pudding is closer to flan. Instead of simply plopping the mixture into a dish, some type of crust made from crushed cookies can provide a light, texturally satisfying base. Dollops of whipped cream or pillowy toppings garnish the surface of these treats, and it isn't uncommon for chefs to drizzle caramel or chocolate syrup to finish the dessert before garnishing the creation with powdery sprinkles of cocoa, cinnamon, or chopped nuts.