The Italian Liqueur You Should Be Adding To Store-Bought Frosting

If you're making homemade cake or cupcakes, then you may want to put all of your focus on the cake part — in other words, you'll be sticking to store bought frosting instead of making your own. Of course, it's not going to taste as good as homemade, but we have some tips to keep in mind to elevate store bought frosting. For example, if the frosting is too thick, then there are easy ways to fill it out, such as adding a certain Italian liqueur that will also give it extra flavor. The liqueur in question? Amaretto.

Amaretto, which means "little bitter" in Italian, is a sweet and nutty liqueur with an almond flavor. If you have a nut allergy, don't fret, because not all variations of amaretto are actually made with almonds — some bottles are made with apricot pits instead of almonds (while others are made with just almonds or both).

Start by picking out the store bought flavor that you'll be using — vanilla and chocolate are two classic flavors that will pair well with the nuttiness of amaretto, but you can also try it with any flavor that you think will work. Add just a tablespoon or two and mix it into the frosting. If it's still too thick, add another splash until you reach the desired consistency. If, during the thinning process, you accidentally make the frosting too thin, then you can use a bit of powdered sugar to thicken it back up.