CookUnity, The 100% Chef-Led Meal Delivery Platform, Is The Best Protein Hack
Sponsored Content. The sponsor may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are a lot of meal subscription services out there, but it can feel repetitive when every single one offers the same thing while barely meeting your dietary needs, like getting enough protein. You scroll through a monotonous menu on a difficult-to-navigate website, select from a basic list of meals, and await the often frozen (and more often disappointing) food to show up at your door. Then you throw away the excessive packaging, bag after bag, and do it all again. Like we said: boring, and not helpful for your health goals. But what if there was a better way?
Allow us to introduce you to a high-proten meal delivery service that's redefining how people experience food at home: CookUnity. This subscription service is revolutionizing the food industry by connecting notable, award-winning chefs, such as Esther Choi and Jose Garces, with food lovers nationwide. With a large variety of fresh (never frozen) meals, including a vast array of high-protein options, you can ditch cooking and make any weeknight feel like you're dining out at a local restaurant.
To curate its weekly rotating menu of more than 300 handcrafted dishes, CookUnity empowers chefs to experiment in the kitchen, giving them access to high-quality, thoughtfully sourced ingredients. Plus, every meal is offered at an accessible price point, which puts premium dining within reach and helps consumers avoid pricey grocery bills. And to make meals custom to your dietary needs, like dairy-free, keto, or high-protein (more on that soon), you can select those filters in their easy-to-use app to see what's on the menu that week.
High-protein, goal-focused meals made easy with CookUnity
Looking to bulk up or improve that metabolic rate? CookUnity has an extensive array of high-protein meals available. Protein is an important macronutrient that affects multiple facets of the human body beyond just building muscle and reducing bone loss. The more protein one consumes, the more full they feel. CookUnity's blog goes into depth with the complete beginner's guide to a high-protein diet, highlighting how the service works to ease customers into a high-protein diet transition.
CookUnity recommends that the best way to start with a high-protein diet is to hone in on lean, nutrient-dense foods, whether that's animal-based or plant-based proteins. Since the subscription service gives customers access to restaurant-quality, chef-made meals, it's even easier than ever to reach high-protein goals with foods from all ends of the spectrum.
Craving something that makes you think of a tropical vacation? There's the Jamdown Jerk Chicken Thighs with coconut rice and roasted plantains — sweet, salty, and packed with 44 grams of protein. Missing meals with the family? Try Pat's Perfect Pot Roast with Fingerling Potatoes for a hearty, comforting meal (that's also packed with 47 grams), delivered fresh to your door. With a list of options spanning multiple cultures and flavor profiles, meals will never be uneventful again.
Here's how CookUnity's High Protein Meal Delivery Works
CookUnity offers an unparalleled variety of global cuisines, authentic flavors, and dietary options that only require a few minutes to reheat in the microwave or oven since the fresh meals arrive fully cooked. And it couldn't be easier to get started in just a few easy steps:
-
Enter your zip code to see the exclusive offerings in your market. Since CookUnity works with some of the world's best chefs in local kitchens, menu options will vary depending on location.
-
Choose a weekly meal plan and customize your preferences. You can enter any dietary preferences (such as vegetarian or keto diets) and dietary restrictions (such as allergies or intolerances).
-
Select how many meals per week you'd like to receive. CookUnity recommends eight, but customers can choose as few as four or as many as 16 per week.
Customers have the option of choosing up to three favorite proteins, so CookUnity's advanced personalization technology can recommend new meals that are still in their preferred wheelhouse. Menus are posted two weeks in advance and can be tailored to match your dietary preferences. You'll be able to choose your weekly meals from dozens of curated options or edit, skip, or reschedule orders until the delivery cutoff time. You can also adjust your preferences to let CookUnity do the deciding for you.
CookUnity's High Protein Food Delivery is more than a meal plan
There might be dozens of prepared meal providers on the market, but there's only one CookUnity, the first platform closing the gap between chefs and consumers one well-packaged meal at a time. CookUnity doesn't just boast award-winning chefs for show, it has the mouthwatering meals and credibility to back up its claims, like 6,000 five-star reviews on Trustpilot. The brand is working to create, in its own words, "A world in which chefs are no longer bound by the economic and geographic limitations of the current restaurant model."
CookUnity empowers chefs with fully equipped kitchens, fresh ingredients, logistics support, and predictable revenue so they can build sustainable, high-growth businesses where they only need to focus on their craft. Despite a challenging culinary landscape, chefs run the show at CookUnity, and the team is proud to make unparalleled flavor accessible to all.
The brand is mindful of its environmental footprint, too, priding itself on being the first to responsibly package "the ingenuity and hard-earned technique of the industry's leading culinary talent." Customers can expect meals in packaging that's either "compostable, recyclable, or reusable," in an effort to avoid the use of unnecessary plastic materials. CookUnity's FAQ page even details specific ways to recycle or reuse all of the brand's packaging, from delivery boxes and liners to meal trays and ice packs. The team launched their reusable bag program in 2022, which has since saved over 1.7 million bags.
Looking to get in on the action? CookUnity is currently offering a special for 50% off your first week, which comes to $5.55 per meal. Sign up today to say goodbye to the days of disappointing culinary subscriptions and hello to CookUnity.