Don't Forget The 2-Hour Food Rule At Your Picnics And Cookouts

It's thrilling to say it officially: Picnic season is upon us. As the weather heats up, so does the social calendar. Whether you're attending as a guest or hosting your own soiree, the summer menu must-haves will probably cross your mind in the coming months.

There's one important thing hosts and guests alike often ignore, though. While a beautiful picnic or barbecue spread can look inviting at first, it also needs to be carefully monitored, because like it not, food safety rules absolutely still apply, even for your casual summer picnic. This means that just as with an indoor dinner party, perishable food cannot be left out in the sun for too long. Otherwise, you run the major risk of making your guests extremely ill.

To avoid spreading an unwanted food-borne illness, you need to refrigerate your food within two hours of cooking or removing from its heat source. If it's above 90 degrees Fahrenheit, that timeframe drops to one hour.