The Crucial Food Safety Rule To Follow For All Your Summer Picnics

If you think food tastes better outside, you are not alone. Outdoor dining often takes place in a memorable and relaxed environment, and the fresh air and breezes can enhance the aromatic input — a key element in how we taste anything — be it the earthy and floral notes emanating from flowers, trees, and grass or the wafting BBQ smoke that's delicious enough to pick you off the ground and float you to the source as in so many childhood cartoons.

However, it's essential to follow a key food safety rule to prevent your experience from becoming a nightmare — keep all picnic food in the temperature zone. Otherwise, bacteria can grow quickly in the heat and send your pals running to the toilet and, in some cases, to the hospital. To avoid this, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration instructs picnickers to keep all food outside the "danger zone" of 40-140 degrees Fahrenheit for more than two hours. That's reduced to one hour if the day's temperature rises above 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Keeping the food in a car without air conditioning can make this worse quickly, with an 80-degree day jacking up the temperature in the car to 109 degrees in just 20 minutes, and up to 118 degrees in 40 minutes.