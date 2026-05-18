12 Healthiest Fast Food Orders In 2026 That Don't Sacrifice On Flavor

Drive down any major street and you'll be bombarded by fast-food chains. Burgers, fried chicken, tacos — there's something for every craving, no matter the time of day. The good news is that most of these chains offer value menu options that allow you to fuel up without breaking the bank. The bad news is that most fast-food restaurants offer food that's overloaded with calories, fat, and sodium. Plus, you'll likely find at least one menu item on every chain's menu that provides the daily recommended maximum for salt.

As a nutritionist, I'm aware that fast food is part of our society's culture. People eat fast food and will continue to do so, whether it's on a regular basis or out of necessity. With that in mind, I've compiled a list of the healthiest menu items from 12 different fast-food chains.

The items below might not be each chain's lowest in calories, fat, and salt; I chose food that satisfies. Each option delivers a hefty amount of protein for a respectable amount of calories. Some are high in sodium, but they deliver great flavor, which means you'll likely feel content (thus less likely to order more). When applicable, I suggested a few sides to round out the meal. If fast food is indubitably in your future, read my menu suggestions below — it's easy to enjoy a great, wholesome meal without wrecking nutritional goals.