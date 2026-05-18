12 Healthiest Fast Food Orders In 2026 That Don't Sacrifice On Flavor
Drive down any major street and you'll be bombarded by fast-food chains. Burgers, fried chicken, tacos — there's something for every craving, no matter the time of day. The good news is that most of these chains offer value menu options that allow you to fuel up without breaking the bank. The bad news is that most fast-food restaurants offer food that's overloaded with calories, fat, and sodium. Plus, you'll likely find at least one menu item on every chain's menu that provides the daily recommended maximum for salt.
As a nutritionist, I'm aware that fast food is part of our society's culture. People eat fast food and will continue to do so, whether it's on a regular basis or out of necessity. With that in mind, I've compiled a list of the healthiest menu items from 12 different fast-food chains.
The items below might not be each chain's lowest in calories, fat, and salt; I chose food that satisfies. Each option delivers a hefty amount of protein for a respectable amount of calories. Some are high in sodium, but they deliver great flavor, which means you'll likely feel content (thus less likely to order more). When applicable, I suggested a few sides to round out the meal. If fast food is indubitably in your future, read my menu suggestions below — it's easy to enjoy a great, wholesome meal without wrecking nutritional goals.
McDonald's Cheeseburger
A cheeseburger from McDonald's might seem like a humble meal, but it's actually quite satisfying. Just like every McDonald's burger, the patty is made with 100% pure beef and is nicely seasoned with salt and pepper. Once nestled on a sesame seed bun, the burger is festooned with melty American cheese, pickles, chopped onions, ketchup, and yellow mustard.
One McDonald's cheeseburger contains 300 calories, 13 grams of fat, 15 grams of protein, and 720 milligrams of sodium. I'm not wild about the sodium content since it's almost half of the daily recommended value of 1,500 milligrams, but this option is still one of the healthier menu items at Mickey D's. To shed some calories, you could also opt for the classic hamburger; it still comes with pickles, onions, ketchup, and mustard, but it's devoid of processed cheese. Choose that option, and you're down 250 calories, 9 grams of fat, 12 grams of protein, and 510 milligrams of sodium.
If you feel like you won't be satisfied with a cheeseburger, throw in a bag or two of the chain's apple slices — at just 15 calories each (with zero fat, protein, or sodium), the fruit is an excellent way to ramp up belly-filling fiber.
Taco Bell Cantina Chicken Soft Taco
I'm a big fan of Taco Bell's soft tacos, most notably the Cantina Chicken Soft Taco. The soft flour tortilla is generously filled with slow-roasted chicken, purple cabbage, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado ranch sauce, and shredded cheese. This handheld treat feels like a calorie splurge, but it contains 210 calories, 10 grams of fat, 12 grams of protein, and 530 milligrams of sodium. If it weren't for the sodium (which is one-third of the daily recommended max), I would suggest ordering two of these when serious hunger pangs strike.
There are many ways to customize this taco, but if you want to beef it up, I'd steer clear of the extra cheese, seasoned fries, and fried tortilla strips (Fiesta Strips), and lean toward the seasoned rice (50 calories), jalapeños (5 calories), and black beans (50 calories).
If you think this soft taco won't be hearty enough, add a side of the chain's black beans and rice for 160 calories, 5 grams of fat, 4 grams of protein, and 370 milligrams of sodium. The beans are rich in fiber and will keep you satisfied for hours.
Burger King Cheeseburger
Burger King makes a mean cheeseburger, and I'm not talking about the Whopper. The chain's cheeseburger features a sesame seed bun topped with a 100% beef patty, melted cheese, pickles, ketchup, and mustard. With this option, you'll consume 289 calories, 12 grams of fat, 14 grams of protein, and 633 milligrams of sodium. Yes, the sodium is high, but it's better than most alternatives at Burger King. In fact, order the chain's Whopper with Cheese and you'll down 690 calories, 42 grams of fat, 28 grams of protein, and 1,410 milligrams of sodium. Sure, it's double the protein, but at what nutritional cost? How are 1,410 milligrams for a sandwich even allowed?
If you think a Burger King cheeseburger won't fill you up, please don't add one of the available sides. Every snack and side dish option at Burger King is deep-fried — from the fries to the mozzarella sticks, onion rings, and chili cheese bites — and not worth the calorie, fat, and sodium price. Instead, I suggest you load up your cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, and onions so it's like getting a burger and salad in the same bite.
Chick-fil-A Grilled Nuggets
I'm smitten with Chick-fil-A's Grilled Nuggets. In fact, of all the options on this list, this tasty selection is my favorite, featuring bite-sized nuggets of marinated chicken breast. The juicy poultry boasts flavorful grill marks, and each piece delivers a smoky grilled flavor. One order of Chick-fil-A Grilled Nuggets contains 130 calories, 3 grams of fat, 25 grams of protein, and 440 milligrams of sodium. With nutrition stats this respectable, I would have no problem recommending a double order if you're feeling extra ravenous.
The nuggets come with a choice of dipping sauce, and I recommend one of the lighter choices, including the Zesty Buffalo (25 calories), Barbecue (45 calories), Sweet & Spicy Sriracha (45 calories), and Honey Mustard (50 calories).
To round out your nugget meal, the chain has a variety of sides, and some of them are healthy, including the fruit cup (70 calories) and the Kale Crunch salad (170 calories).
Wendy's 4-piece Chicken Nuggets
If I'm relegated to choosing deep-fried chicken nuggets as the best menu item from Wendy's, it's clear the rest of the menu is reasonably unhealthy. The chicken nuggets are made with all white meat chicken, but it's more like chicken mash that's been breaded and fried. One 4-piece order contains 170 calories, 11 grams of fat, 9 grams of protein, and 360 milligrams of sodium. Those numbers aren't deplorable, but I'm reasonably confident it's not a filling meal. Rather than ordering the larger 6-piece or 10-piece options, I suggest you choose one of Wendy's healthier side dish options, including a plain baked potato (270 calories) and apple bites (35 calories).
While I'm normally a fan of fresh, crisp salads, the salad options at Wendy's are riddled with calories and fat (assuming you add the dressing). For example, the Parmesan Caesar with dressing contains 510 calories and 25 grams of fat, and the Cobb Salad has 660 calories and 26 grams of fat.
If Wendy's is your only option for a meal, order the 4-piece nuggets with baked potato (no toppings) on the side, and eat the apple slices for dessert.
Carl's Jr. 3-piece Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders
If you happen to be craving Carl's Jr., I recommend ordering the chain's 3-Piece Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders. The chicken is all-white meat and actually resembles real chicken breast and rib meat (unlike the Wendy's nuggets). The chicken is hand-dipped in buttermilk and then dunked in a crunchy coating before frying. The buttermilk not only adds a subtle tang, but it also ensures that the chicken stays moist and flavorful. I also like the coating on this chicken because it's golden brown, crunchy, and even though it's fried, it is somewhat light.
One order of Carl's Jr. 3-piece chicken tenders contains 260 calories, 13 grams of fat, 25 grams of protein, and 770 milligrams of sodium. I appreciate the abundance of protein, but I wish the sodium were a tad lower, especially because most folks will likely add a salty dipping sauce.
Speaking of dipping sauces, most options at Carl's Jr. are relatively low in calories (around 25 calories per dipping cup), but some are extraordinarily high in sodium. I suggest you choose the honey mustard (115 milligrams sodium), Sweet & Bold BBQ (190 milligrams sodium), and House Dressing PC (190 milligrams sodium), and skip the Spicy Buffalo (480 milligrams sodium) and Buttermilk Ranch (260 milligrams sodium). Since all the sides at Carl's Jr. are deep-fried, I'd probably avoid them all.
Sonic 3-piece Crispy Chicken Tenders
Sonic fans looking for a healthy-ish meal should choose the chain's 3-piece Crispy Tenders. This chicken option features 3 pieces of all white meat chicken (which appears to be exclusively rib meat) coated with an extra-crunchy, flavorful batter. Go with this menu item, and you'll consume 260 calories, 12 grams of fat, 21 grams of protein, and 730 milligrams of sodium, assuming you don't get a dipping sauce. If you're a dipper, I recommend sticking with ketchup, which adds 10 calories and 85 milligrams of sodium. The Honey Mustard (90 calories) and Jalapeno Ranch (130 calories) dipping sauces are acceptable and deliver 170 milligrams of sodium each.
Steer clear of the Country Gravy (130 calories and 960 milligrams of sodium) and the Buffalo (60 calories and 720 milligrams of sodium).
Sonic also offers an extensive drink selection, but I suggest you stick with an unsweetened iced tea to avoid a copious amount of sugar.
Jack in the Box Classic Grilled Jack Wrap
Pop on over to Jack in the Box for a surprisingly healthy menu item — the Classic Grilled Jack Wrap. This handheld dish features a warm flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken strips, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, pickles, buttermilk ranch dressing, and the beloved Good Good sauce. The marriage of grilled chicken, crunchy lettuce, and the two creamy sauces invigorates the palate enough to create a satisfying experience.
The Jack in the Box Classic Grilled Jack Wrap contains 270 calories, 12 grams of fat, 15 grams of protein, and 980 milligrams of sodium. I'm not thrilled with the sodium in this wrap, so monitor your salt intake the rest of the day if you choose this order.
For those looking to add heft to this wrap, I suggest you ask for extra lettuce and throw in some tomato, not more cheese. Another option is to order the Side Salad with Hidden Valley Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing; this will add 122 calories, 19 grams of fat, and 340 milligrams of sodium to the meal.
In-N-Out Protein Style Burger
In-N-Out Burger sure knows how to appeal to the carb-conscious crowd. Folks looking to enjoy the restaurant's signature burger without the bun should choose the Protein Style Burger with Onion. This menu item features the iconic In-N-Out burger topped with the chain's cherished sauce (purportedly unchanged since 1948), onion, and sliced tomato, and it's all wrapped in fresh and crispy, hand-leafed lettuce.
Choose the protein-style burger, and you'll consume 210 calories, 14 grams of fat, 12 grams of protein, and 390 milligrams of sodium. Compare that to the regular In-N-Out hamburger with onion and a bun — clocking in at 360 calories, 16 grams of fat, 16 grams of protein, and 670 milligrams of sodium — and it's quite a reduction in calories and sodium.
In-N-Out Burger doesn't offer much in the way of healthy sides, so stick to the lettuce-wrapped burger when dining at this joint.
Del Taco Grilled Chicken Street Taco
Del Taco devotees likely know a thing or two about the chain's taco selection. The taco menu offers crunchy, soft, big and fat, and tacos piled high with guac (dubbed "guac'd up"). There's no shortage of taco options, so I'll make your job easier: order the Grilled Chicken Street Taco. This menu item features a soft flour tortilla filled with marinated, grilled chicken, diced onions, and the chain's tasty green sauce. Served with lime wedges on the side, this taco is ultra-flavorful and filling.
The Del Taco Grilled Chicken Street Taco contains 110 calories, 4 grams of fat, 9 grams of protein, and 300 milligrams of sodium. With numbers this admirable, I would have no issue if you ordered two of them.
Since street tacos can be sizably smaller than their regular taco cousins, I feel obliged to make another menu suggestion: the Del Taco Grilled Chicken Taco. This item delivers a warm flour tortilla filled with the same grilled, marinated chicken above, plus Del Taco's savory secret sauce, shredded lettuce, and cheddar cheese. This option contains 210 calories, 12 grams of fat, 11 grams of protein, and 510 milligrams of sodium. Since the sodium is about one-third of the daily recommended max, I suggest you limit yourself to one of these options.
Arby's Classic Roast Beef Sandwich
When cravings for an old-timey, classic sandwich hit, head to Arby's for the chain's Classic Roast Beef sandwich. This iconic menu item features thinly sliced roasted beef neatly piled onto a toasted sesame seed bun. The beef is consistently savory and juicy, and the bun is buttery, toasty, and divinely soft. And when the flavorful juices from the roast beef seep into the toasted layer of the bun, it's roast beef sandwich bliss.
The Classic Roast Beef sandwich at Arby's contains 360 calories, 14 grams of fat, 23 grams of protein, and 970 milligrams of sodium. Yes, the sodium is too high, and more than two-thirds of the recommended daily intake, but most menu items at Arby's are laden with salt. In fact, simply double the roast beef on this sandwich (predictably called Double Roast Beef on the menu), and you'll consume 1,610 milligrams of sodium, or more than what's advised for an entire day.
If you're a sandwich dipper, try the Arby's Sauce (15 calories, 180 milligrams sodium) or the Horsey Sauce (60 calories, 150 milligrams sodium) and use it sparingly.
Panda Express Grilled Teriyaki Chicken
Here's what I love about Panda Express: you can build your own plate (or bowl), and there are plenty of main dishes and sides to choose from. Not all are healthy, but it's also not a challenge to build a meal you can feel good about eating.
My favorite protein at Panda Express is the Grilled Teriyaki Chicken. Part of the Wok Smart menu, the sliced chicken breast meat is incredibly moist and glazed with a sweet and tangy teriyaki sauce. One serving contains 275 calories, 10 grams of fat, 33 grams of protein, and 470 milligrams of sodium. If you're looking for a high-protein meal that's also low in calories and fat, this is an excellent choice.
To round out the meal, I suggest ordering the white steamed rice (520 calories, 0 grams of fat, 10 grams of protein, 0 milligrams of sodium) and the Super Greens, a mixture of broccoli, kale, and cabbage that contains 130 calories, 4 grams of fat, 9 grams of protein, and 370 milligrams of sodium per side dish serving. And, of course, enjoy the fortune cookie for dessert as it contains just 20 calories (and zero fat, protein, or sodium).