12 Facts About Arby's Classic Roast Beef Sandwich You Should Know

When it comes to fast food, burgers may steal the spotlight — but Arby's classic roast beef sandwich, one of the chain's original menu items, has quietly built a legacy of its own. Since 1964, this humble yet beloved sandwich has been the heart of a brand that dared to offer something different. Founders Leroy and Forrest Raffel set out to offer an alternative to the hamburger-centric fast food scene, and they certainly succeeded. Whether you love the paper-thin beef slices, the signature tangy sauce, or the pillow-soft sesame seed buns that squish just right, this sandwich has earned its legendary status.

The numbers back it up, too. Arby's ranks among QSR Magazine's top 50 fast food chains in the U.S and generated an impressive $4.617 billion in sales in 2023. Not bad for a place built around a single sandwich that originally sold for under a dollar right?

You may know some facts about Arby's, but just how much do you really know about the sandwich that started it all? From myths and legal battles to literal finger-pointing, this sandwich has cemented itself into fast-food culture for good and bad reasons. Get the scoop with these 12 juicy facts we thought you should learn before your next order or visit.