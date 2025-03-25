Here's What You Can Still Order From Arby's Original 1964 Menu

Sometimes, all it takes to turn your big ideas into an even bigger reality is a single step. Or, rather, a single menu item, since that worked out surprisingly well for the founders of Arby's. That fast food chain we all know and love for its deep-voiced "we have the meats" commercials and comically long curly fries had humble beginnings in a small town in Ohio with a menu that only served roast beef sandwiches, potato chips, milkshakes, sodas, iced tea, and coffee. The bells and whistles that we're used to seeing didn't come around for a few decades, but Arby's still makes it a mission to highlight the simplicity of its classic roast beef sandwich.

That original menu was fairly plain as there was only one actual entrée offering. It was a hit in the fast food community, with sandwiches starting at $.69 each, and even today you can still order that OG Arby's roast beef sandwich. It comes half a dozen different ways, from a mountain of meat on a Half Pound Roast Beef sandwich to a Classic Beef 'n Cheddar. Those milkshakes are still around too, in a variety of flavors from classic vanilla to modern Andes Mint Chocolate. Beyond the traditional roast beef sandwiches, Arby's has expanded to a wide menu with dozens of entrée, side, and dessert options for every meat lover out there.