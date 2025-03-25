Here's What You Can Still Order From Arby's Original 1964 Menu
Sometimes, all it takes to turn your big ideas into an even bigger reality is a single step. Or, rather, a single menu item, since that worked out surprisingly well for the founders of Arby's. That fast food chain we all know and love for its deep-voiced "we have the meats" commercials and comically long curly fries had humble beginnings in a small town in Ohio with a menu that only served roast beef sandwiches, potato chips, milkshakes, sodas, iced tea, and coffee. The bells and whistles that we're used to seeing didn't come around for a few decades, but Arby's still makes it a mission to highlight the simplicity of its classic roast beef sandwich.
That original menu was fairly plain as there was only one actual entrée offering. It was a hit in the fast food community, with sandwiches starting at $.69 each, and even today you can still order that OG Arby's roast beef sandwich. It comes half a dozen different ways, from a mountain of meat on a Half Pound Roast Beef sandwich to a Classic Beef 'n Cheddar. Those milkshakes are still around too, in a variety of flavors from classic vanilla to modern Andes Mint Chocolate. Beyond the traditional roast beef sandwiches, Arby's has expanded to a wide menu with dozens of entrée, side, and dessert options for every meat lover out there.
Arby's menu additions introduced new, fan-favorite meats
Beyond its famous slow-roasted beef, Arby's serves a variety of other meat-based sandwiches. Chicken was introduced to the menu in the early 1980s, with the Crispy Chicken Sandwich and the Chicken Bacon Swiss Sandwich becoming modern fan favorites. These days you'll also see chicken nuggets, chicken tenders, and chicken wraps. Other meat additions include limited-edition fish sandwiches, turkey sandwiches, brisket, corned beef Reubens, and Greek gyros. In 2022, the fast food chain unveiled its new hamburgers, finally satisfying those customers craving a quality, fast-service burger with their curly fries.
Speaking of fries, those beloved, never-quite-the-same curly fries with a seasoning that's unbeatable? Those weren't available on the Arby's menu until 1988. Other new side options include crinkle-cut fries, mozzarella sticks, and jalapeño bites. You can still find dozens of soda options, a handful of lemonade selections, and creamy milkshakes. For other desserts, you'll find apple and cherry turnovers and a chocolate chip cookie or two. So, whether you're craving hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, or you want to stick with tradition and order a roasted beef sandwich, Arby's expanded menu proves that the chain lives up to its motto.