The Unconventional Way Arby's Prepares Its Roast Beef

Since 1964, Arby's has held a unique position in the fast food industry by specializing in something other than hamburgers. For decades, the roast beef sandwich has been the chain's claim to fame — enjoyed both on its own or as part of Arby's famous beef and cheddar sandwich. With nearly 3,400 locations in the U.S. alone, it's a safe bet that the eatery goes through thousands upon thousands of pounds of roast beef each year, all prepared in a manner that's as distinctive as the chain's signature sandwich itself.

Arby's roast beef arrives pre-packaged in airtight plastic that contains both the meat and a gelatinous-type broth. While the contents of those bags may look like a far cry from Arby's famous roast beef or a store-bought roast beef deli sandwich, the meat takes on a familiar look and texture once it has been slow-roasted for three to four hours. According to Business Insider, the roast beef is marinated in a roasting bag throughout the process before being sliced up and served on the eatery's most famous sandwich.

While some skeptics may turn up their noses at Arby's roast beef, the company's bread and butter is made of 100% beef with preservatives added during the packing process to keep everything intact during shipping. Though Arby's sells more than just its classic roast beef sandwich, the grayish, jelly-looking packaging is likely the source of the long-standing rumor that Arby's roast beef may not be meat at all.

