We Asked An Expert: Here's How To Make Deli-Worthy Roast Beef Sandwiches At Home

Roast beef is a classic and beloved choice of meat for a sandwich — after all, it's tender and flavorful and definitely deserving of being the star of the show. But how do you make a roast beef sandwich at home that tastes like it came straight from the deli? Tasting Table spoke with an expert — Ron Didner, the owner of Mookie's NY Deli — to find out. According to Didner, a roast beef sandwich made at home can be just as delicious as one from the deli. He explained, "The main difference is that a proper deli has better ovens and grills to make roast beef." Thus, the deli's sandwiches will be more consistent.

So it's possible to make a restaurant-worthy roast beef sandwich at home — but where do you start with such a task? Well, knowing just how to cook it is the first thing to learn. Starting with the cut of meat — because there are three cuts of round roast — Didner recommends the inside round, also known as the top round. Didner said, "It is a leaner cut of beef once the top layer of fat is trimmed off. Always trim the fat after cooking as the extra fat adds flavor."

When it comes to how to cook it, Didner has specific instructions. He said, "Sear the beef on a grill or in a pan five minutes before you roast it in the oven. Cook to an internal temperature of 125 degrees [Fahrenheit] for great rare roast beef. Let the meat rest before slicing it."