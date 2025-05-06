12 Facts About Panera Bread You Should Know As A Customer

When you're craving a sandwich, salad, or even a serving of soup in a bread bowl, there's one fast-casual restaurant that will always have you covered: Panera Bread. It's beloved for its healthier options and mix-and-match deals that allow you to choose several menu items in one order. But even if you go to Panera Bread on a regular basis, there's probably a lot you don't know about the company (like all the Panera menu hacks you can try). After all, it's not like you get an informational brochure every time you order some broccoli cheddar soup.

That's why we've collected some info about the brand so you know a bit more about the restaurant the next time you visit. Having some background information (like which soups and macs to order) may make you appreciate your meals from Panera more — or it might prompt you to enjoy your Panera Bread favorites, which hopefully aren't discontinued, in a whole new way. Either way, after reading these must-know facts about the popular bread-based chain, you can guarantee you'll be one of the most knowledgeable customers ordering your lunch at Panera the next time you visit.