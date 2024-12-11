Which Grocery Stores Sell Panera's Salad Dressings?

We all know that feeling of disappointment when bottled salad dressing just doesn't cut the mustard. You spend all that time chopping and slicing and dicing fresh veggies, lettuce, and healthy greens, only to top if off with a store-bought dressing that's lackluster at best. To add insult to injury, you're well aware that tasty commercial salad dressings do exist, if only they were easily accessible. Enter, Panera Bread — by some standards, its salads are legendary, in no small part because of the creamy, zesty, or savory-sweet house-made dressings.

Fortunately, a trip to a Panera restaurant is not always necessary, as the company conveniently bottles at least 13 of its dressings for take-home accessibility. Finding them at your local grocery store or supermarket could be another matter. If you live in a large metro area, it's likely easier to recreate the best Panera salads at home, complete with that Asian sesame, Fuji apple, or honey mustard dressing you're craving. But fret not; major supermarkets these days are helping fans get their hands on those coveted bottles.

First is Kroger, one of the largest supermarket chains in America, with 2700-plus grocery retail stores across the country. Kroger offers almost all of the Panera salad dressings on its website, albeit with some available only for shipping or delivery. Actual in-store availability varies by individual store or by Kroger's regional store brands, including Fred Meyer, Ralphs, QFC, City Market, Metro Market, King Soopers, Dillons, and more. Then, there's Walmart, Safeway, Schnuck Markets, Albertson's, Acme Markets, Meijer's, and countless lesser-known supermarkets or subsidiaries.

