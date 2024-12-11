Which Grocery Stores Sell Panera's Salad Dressings?
We all know that feeling of disappointment when bottled salad dressing just doesn't cut the mustard. You spend all that time chopping and slicing and dicing fresh veggies, lettuce, and healthy greens, only to top if off with a store-bought dressing that's lackluster at best. To add insult to injury, you're well aware that tasty commercial salad dressings do exist, if only they were easily accessible. Enter, Panera Bread — by some standards, its salads are legendary, in no small part because of the creamy, zesty, or savory-sweet house-made dressings.
Fortunately, a trip to a Panera restaurant is not always necessary, as the company conveniently bottles at least 13 of its dressings for take-home accessibility. Finding them at your local grocery store or supermarket could be another matter. If you live in a large metro area, it's likely easier to recreate the best Panera salads at home, complete with that Asian sesame, Fuji apple, or honey mustard dressing you're craving. But fret not; major supermarkets these days are helping fans get their hands on those coveted bottles.
First is Kroger, one of the largest supermarket chains in America, with 2700-plus grocery retail stores across the country. Kroger offers almost all of the Panera salad dressings on its website, albeit with some available only for shipping or delivery. Actual in-store availability varies by individual store or by Kroger's regional store brands, including Fred Meyer, Ralphs, QFC, City Market, Metro Market, King Soopers, Dillons, and more. Then, there's Walmart, Safeway, Schnuck Markets, Albertson's, Acme Markets, Meijer's, and countless lesser-known supermarkets or subsidiaries.
Panera dressings and standards
It's important to note that bottled Panera Bread salad dressings aren't exactly like the ones you find in the company's 2200 restaurants across the United States. Some of the dressings are made fresh inside the bakery-cafe venues, which allows more leeway for using available local ingredients. Two of those include the popular green goddess dressing made with fresh basil and Greek yogurt and the chili lime rojo ranch created with chipotle mayo.
However, Panera does maintain its generally high standards when in bottled versions. Panera dressings available in grocery stores come with a statement indicating the lack of artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and any coloring from artificial sources. That's in keeping with the company's overarching commitment to 100% "clean food" in not only its physical bakery-cafe venues but also in what's called the Panera at Home portfolio, which includes many other grocery items.
Many stores carrying the salad dressings also offer a selection of the 15 Panera refrigerated soup varieties, as well as mac & cheese, pasta bowls, dips, Panera breads, and coffees. One way to snoop out local grocery stores selling Panera dressing is to search on delivery apps such as Instacart, as they typically show where they would be picking up the items that you're interested in. To find the Panera salad dressings inside grocery stores, head to the refrigerated produce area.