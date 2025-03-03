16 Discontinued Panera Bread Menu Items We Want Back

Panera has given itself a tough reputation for its constant crack-down on menu items. Much like choosing a favorite character in "Game of Thrones," having a beloved Panera dish is just asking for trouble — you're bound to be devastated when it's eventually taken away or the recipe is egregiously changed. The golden days of Panera (which many claim to be anywhere from around 2005 to 2015) are long gone — and even though we can't help but appreciate a few staple menu items of today's (Pan)era, many customers have made it clear that they're not happy with the chain's removal of certain menu items.

Panera's much-mocked response? Attempting to train its employees to tell disappointed customers, "Tell me all about what that favorite meant to you." Well, Panera, we'll take you up on that (just not while we're holding up the line in Panera stores). These are the discontinued menu items we're desperate for Panera to bring back — even though we know in our heart of hearts that the brand never will.