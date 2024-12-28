The Most Decadent Way To Enjoy A Costco French Toast Bagel

Why choose between sweet stacks of French toast or a classic bagel smothered in your favorite toppings to serve for breakfast? Costco's French toast bagels combine the best of both of these delicacies into one. Launched in late 2024, these flavored bagels quickly captured the attention of shoppers. Samplers were quick to post their reviews on Reddit and described the pleasant aromas that filled their homes after toasting these beauties — and the subsequent necessary restraint to avoid consuming several bagels in one go. With two 6-pack of bagels listed at $7.99, many Costco members stocked up and froze packages of the new item. Whether you've been able to get your hands on a fresh batch or have a dozen stashed away in your freezer, we have a few ideas to make the treat even more sumptuous.

Invite yet another delicious dessert to the breakfast table, a classic crème brûlée recipe, and give slices of Costco's French toast bagels the ultimate upgrade. After coating halved pieces with whipped cream cheese, cover the surface with a sprinkling of turbinado cane sugar before firing up the topping with a kitchen torch or by placing the bagels under the oven broiler. The golden caramelized surface perched on top of a pillowy bagel will quickly blur the line between a dessert dish and a breakfast recipe. And that's not the only way to make these bagels even more tasty.