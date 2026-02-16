I Tried Every Chick-Fil-A Side And Ranked Them Worst To Best

You may know Chick-fil-A mainly for its chicken-centric items from its breakfast menu (the Chicken, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit came in first place in our brekkie-centric taste test) to the deluxe chicken sandwich. But I wanted to veer off from the poultry items to try the company's entire lineup of sides. I typically just go with the fries, but there is everything from salads to soups available for purchase.

I found 11 sides and tested them out to give you a definitive ranking of what to get and what you can avoid. I ultimately made my decision based on the item's flavor profile, the texture, value, and whether I would ever purchase it again. I will mention pricing because it is quite a big factor in why some things ranked where they did. That said, pricing is based on my location in the San Diego area and is accurate at the time of writing; however, you may notice the pricing varies by location.

Some sides are delicious and surprising, seeing as I hadn't had them before, while others are underwhelming, not at all worth the price point. Next time you're at Chick-fil-A, you might want to try out a couple of things other than the fries.