I Tried Every Chick-Fil-A Side And Ranked Them Worst To Best
You may know Chick-fil-A mainly for its chicken-centric items from its breakfast menu (the Chicken, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit came in first place in our brekkie-centric taste test) to the deluxe chicken sandwich. But I wanted to veer off from the poultry items to try the company's entire lineup of sides. I typically just go with the fries, but there is everything from salads to soups available for purchase.
I found 11 sides and tested them out to give you a definitive ranking of what to get and what you can avoid. I ultimately made my decision based on the item's flavor profile, the texture, value, and whether I would ever purchase it again. I will mention pricing because it is quite a big factor in why some things ranked where they did. That said, pricing is based on my location in the San Diego area and is accurate at the time of writing; however, you may notice the pricing varies by location.
Some sides are delicious and surprising, seeing as I hadn't had them before, while others are underwhelming, not at all worth the price point. Next time you're at Chick-fil-A, you might want to try out a couple of things other than the fries.
11. Fruit cup
Fruit is a part of a balanced diet, so it doesn't hurt to get a serving in as you're picking up a chicken sandwich. However, Chick-fil-A's fruit cup is a total letdown. Let's start with the price of $5.09 for a medium-sized cup. My fruit cup had a few strawberry quarters, a sprinkle of blueberries, a tiny amount of apples, and some small mandarin orange pieces. It sounds like an okay deal on paper, but it's quite a small portion as you peer into the little cup. The price for what you get gives this side a low ranking, but the quality of the fruit solidifies it last place position.
At least two strawberry halves tasted extremely tart and had a hard, nearly crunchy texture, similar to the crisp you'd get in an apple. Even when sharing this with my husband and toddler, there were still some fruit pieces left over — nobody wanted to eat them. You can get a pound of strawberries for cheaper from many grocery stores, and I would go that route instead if you're on the hunt for fruit.
10. Chick-fil-a sauce waffle potato chips
These chips are supposed to taste like Chick-fil-A sauce, but ultimately, it has more of a barbecue or ketchup flavor thanks to the tomato powder. I can catch a touch of smokiness and sweetness, but it's way milder than your average barbecue chip. They don't deliver on the supposed Chick-fil-A sauce flavor profile, and the flavor it does have isn't too impressive either.
The texture is interesting, though, a little lighter, almost airier than your average potato chip. The waffle cut is a bit hit or miss — it's more like a ridged chip than anything — so it doesn't deliver on that either.
Then we have the $3.09 price tag, which is far too pricey for a 1.5-ounce bag of potato chips. The only reason to get these is if you're an out-of-town person or someone who doesn't have a Chick-fil-A near you, and you want a little bit of novelty and nostalgia. It has a one-dimensional note that doesn't make it very enticing for me to purchase again. They're certainly better tasting and a better value than the fruit cup to give it a boost in the ranking.
9. Original waffle potato chips
The original waffle potato chips have a similar fate as the previous Chick-fil-A sauce-flavored ones, as far as texture and price are concerned. However, it's a little bit better because it's just a plain potato chip. It's not trying to be fancy or provide a unique and hard-to-replicate flavor. How can you imitate Chick-fil-A sauce in chip form anyway? And because of that, it delivers what it's supposed to — it's salty, crunchy, and tastes potato-y. That's it.
It's not revolutionary enough to go up higher in the ranking, but it's not the worst thing on this list. I wouldn't purchase these again unless I was buying them as a gift for a Chick-fil-A lover. They aren't interesting and flavorful enough that I would be inclined to purchase them for any other reason than that.
8. Buddy Fruits apple sauce pouch
I wouldn't go to Chick-fil-A to pick up this Buddy Fruits applesauce pouch, but it's a solid product nonetheless. It's a good item if you want something fruit-based that you don't have to refrigerate right away. Most applesauce pouches I have come across only need to be refrigerated after opening. It delivers a spiced apple flavor as it's made with apples and cinnamon. The cinnamon, in particular, gives it some added dimension compared to a basic applesauce pouch or container.
This was the first thing that my toddler wanted to eat and ultimately devoured. So yes, it's toddler-approved. Even so, the price is a bit high. I can get a 4-pack of applesauce pouches for around the same price at the grocery store, but I understand there's an added fee for convenience. The delicious, familiar apple flavor and smooth texture give this Buddy Fruits item the highest ranking of any side so far.
7. Berry parfait with granola
We're finally making it up the list where there's a bit of intrigue. The organic vanilla yogurt and granola in this parfait are particularly scrumptious. The yogurt is sweet and creamy with visible vanilla bean flecks that make this seem high-quality. The consistency is slightly runnier than something like a Greek yogurt, but this element makes it easy to mix with the berries and granola. The granola, which comes in a small plastic packet, adds a crunchy and sweet profile.
Luckily, the berries don't have an unpleasant flavor and texture as they did in the fruit cup. I could see myself ordering this mainly for the yogurt and granola, though, knowing the hit-or-miss nature of the fruit. You can opt for a cookie crumb parfait if desired. For $5.75, it's not too enticing an offer — as other reviews note, it's more economical per serving to buy the ingredients yourself, but at least the flavor is good and the best out of the sides thus far. However, there are more interesting options ahead.
6. Chicken noodle soup
Chicken noodle soup is loved for its relatively bland flavor, which makes it so enticing when one is sick. It's nice, soothing, and palatable when you don't want potent flavors dancing on your tongue. This plainness doesn't necessarily come in favor of the Chick-fil-A side, though. I can appreciate the texture of ingredients like celery and carrots. Shredded chicken gives it a little bit of protein and mouth feel, but the noodles feel a bit bloated as they fall apart as you bite them.
The broth and the soup's overall flavor are salty, and don't have much else to offer in terms of intensity. At $4.99 for a cup of soup, the price isn't too offensive, but I wouldn't put it anywhere in the top soups out there. And others seem to think the same, noting that there's not enough chicken and it generally lacks flavor. It ranked 11th out of 14 fast food soups when our taste tester tried it, too. This is mirrored in my Chick-fil-A side ranking: It's not the worst the brand has to offer, but it's not that fantastic either. I'd grab it over the parfait, but I'd prefer the next item instead.
5. Side salad
It doesn't hurt to have a little salad alongside your chicken sandwich, and Chick-fil-A's side salad is a decent contender. According to Chick-fil-A's website, the salads are made fresh every day. The mixed greens appear healthy and green without any wilting or sliminess. But the salad suffers from underdelivering on its promising ingredients. It's supposed to have grape tomatoes, as in more than one. As you can see, there is a single red tomato. The shredded Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses are so sparse that I almost didn't even notice they were there. In fact, my husband took a first glance and thought they had forgotten the cheese altogether.
The crispy bell peppers come in a small plastic packet (like the granola and a few other items on this list). It adds a bit of texture and a savory touch. You can pick from a selection of dressings, such as avocado lime ranch, fat-free honey mustard, or zesty apple cider vinaigrette. I chose that first option, which brings a much-needed creamy yet slightly tangy touch to the salad. Priced at $5.09, the salad lacks some of the advertised ingredients, but I like the freshness, and the dressing is interesting enough to get the fifth position in the ranking.
4. Kale crunch
You know what? The kale crunch is pretty good for what it is: A small salad. I'll rank it a little higher than the standard side salad because the ingredients give it added intrigue and depth. This side comes with a mainly curly kale base, along with some finely diced green cabbage. The apple cider and Dijon mustard vinaigrette gives it a delightful tanginess that coats every bite and cranny.
Unlike the aforementioned salad, where you put the dressing on yourself, the kale crunch already comes dressed (for reasons unknown). The roasted almonds come in a plastic bag that you can add to the salad as well. This side is delightfully crisp and refreshing, but it's unique and memorable, too. The ingredients appear fresh — no wilting or brown spots. The $5.09 price tag is somewhat high for such a small portion of kale and cabbage, but the flavor gives it a lead in the ranking. Try upgrading the kale crunch salad with a protein boost from a 5-count grilled chicken nuggets.
3. Mac and cheese
I will preface by saying that the mac and cheese has to be eaten right away when hot. If you delay, it is not as good; the melty cheese starts to firm up and coagulate, which messes up the texture. In this case, I would bump it down after the salads. However, if you eat it immediately, it's gooey, creamy, and decadent. I like the brown nibs of cheese, which indicates to me that it was likely layered at the top when cooking, creating a crust of sorts. This also brings a deeper flavor and interesting texture into the mix.
The pasta is cooked nicely without being so overcooked that it falls apart. The trio cheese blend, made of Parmesan, Romano, and cheddar, is quite compelling and savory. I like it a little more than the kale crunch, but again, only if consumed immediately. Once again, we are looking at $5.09 for a medium-sized side — which is a better value than places like Popeyes' regular-sized mac, which is slightly cheaper but considerably smaller (I just ate this, so it's fresh on my mind). As it turns out, in a fast-food mac and cheese ranking, Chick-fil-A's version receives the second-place spot while Popeyes gets third.
2. Chicken tortilla soup
This chicken tortilla soup, for whatever reason, is the most expensive side on this list, costing $6.79 for a cup. I'm not sure why it's so much more expensive than the chicken noodle soup, but it is. That preface aside, I really enjoy the flavors of this comforting side. It has considerably more flavor dimension than the chicken noodle and is more interesting than the macaroni and cheese. The soup bursts with pieces of shredded chicken breast, but there are also navy and black beans to offer a creamy mouth feel as you bite into them.
There's a creamy soup base and a touch of heat that (ever so) lightly tingles the tongue. It comes with a plastic package of corn tortilla strips that have a tangy lime flavor for further robustness. The website notes that this is a seasonal item only, but doesn't mention how long it's available. Admittedly, I'm not too fond of the price tag, but the flavors and myriad of textures — crispy tortilla, creamy beans, smooth broth — are compelling enough to give it the second-place spot.
1. Waffle fries
It should come as no surprise that Chick-fil-A's iconic waffle fries receive the top position. They are popular for a reason. The spuds are perfectly salty with a satisfying crunchy exterior, which indicates they're delightfully fried. The interior remains malleable and tender, so there's a scrumptious balance. They're tasty enough to eat on their own, but can always be enhanced further by dunking them in Chick-fil-A sauce, ketchup, or one of the milkshakes.
I got large fries for $3.99, which is one of the best prices in this ranking. Small or medium will save you some change, but you'll still get some tantalizing results. One critique I have as a frequent purchaser of these fries, though, is that sometimes you're left with a lot of those little potato cut-out morsels. Sometimes half my order of fries is just the tiny crunchy pieces, which certainly leaves something to be desired. The taters came in fifth among 25 fast food fries, and I'd agree with that placement — still very high but not the best of the best. However, when it comes to other Chick-fil-A sides, there is no competition. The flavor, texture, and value make the fries a clear winner to receive first-place.
Methodology
I purchased all my items through the Chick-fil-A app and picked them up in the drive-thru. Everything was fresh and warm by the time I arrived home. I tried everything in one afternoon and used my husband and toddler as my sounding board. I may include things they like to add context, but rankings are purely based on my thoughts alone.
My ranking is based on flavor, texture, value, and whether I could see myself purchasing the item again. Items that had a balanced flavor that delivered on the advertised ingredients ranked higher than those that didn't. Texture plays a part in some of the foods, but one big factor is the cost; while nothing on this list was especially unpleasant, some items simply didn't seem worth the price. Therefore, I would not be inspired to purchase it again, nor recommend it to others.