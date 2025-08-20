14 Fast Food Soups, Ranked From Worst To Best

When you're a devoted connoisseur of all things broth-based, soup season is all year long. From summer to winter, fall to spring, the charm of this spoonable dish never ceases. As a chameleon of the culinary world, its many forms and flavors make it a crowd-pleaser for all palates. Luckily, there are a slew of fast food and fast casual restaurants out there helping feed this steamy obsession.

A few chains out there tease us with a one-off soup recipe. Take Wendy's famous chili, for example, or Noodles & Co., which stays in its comfort zone with bowls exclusively full of chicken noodle. Others stir the pot with a hearty smorgasbord of stews. Cafe and deli-style joints like Panera Bread and Jason's Deli tend to dominate in this arena. But a few others, like Potbelly and Firehouse Subs, don't back down from the challenge.

As a soup lover myself, I recently paid many of these restaurants to see how their soups fare. And today, we're slurping and ranking them all, from soup to nuts. I judged each one based on the integrity of the broth and both the quality and generosity of everything swimming inside — I wasn't about to applaud a soup that felt barren. Above all, I was searching for the one that wrapped all my taste buds in the warmest and coziest of hugs.