The Clever Way Wendy's Repurposes Unsold Hamburger Meat
The argument over the best fast food restaurant may rage on for generations, but we've all got our favorite go-to's for the kind of to-go meals we're craving. While eating out may seem like a harmless, simple way to grab a bite without getting out of the car, over half of the food waste produced every year comes from the food industry. Wendy's founder Dave Thomas, that fast food chain known for Frostys and Saucy Nuggs, took this problem into account over 50 years ago and devised a solution for leftover hamburger meat.
Unsold hamburger meat at Wendy's isn't just thrown in the trash but is instead repurposed into Wendy's famous chili. According to the website, Thomas was a "resourceful man" who understood that the "fresh, never frozen" beef meant his products would have a shorter period of freshness. To combat food waste and be economically conscious, Thomas used trial-and-error on chili recipes with Wendy's hamburger patties until he found a combination fit for serving customers. His resourcefulness is still implemented to this day, with restaurants across the nation combining hamburger meat with chili beans, vegetables, and spices for that signature Wendy's chili.
Wendy's turns unsold hamburger meat into chili
Just because Wendy's is using unsold hamburger meat for its chili doesn't mean that the meat is bad or expired — it's the exact opposite. Dave Thomas's vision of using high-quality ingredients means that items will only last so long in terms of freshness. According to a Reddit thread from Wendy's employees, there's a specific "time frame" between when items are prepared and when they need to be served. If a Wendy's employee grills a dozen hamburger patties but only sells seven within that allotted time frame, the leftover patties are saved from the trash and placed in a freezer to later be used for chili. The meat is still safe to eat, even though it's deemed a leftover.
When Wendy's opened in 1969, there were only five things on the menu, including hamburgers and chili. Dave Thomas was a restaurant business veteran who had a vision for better quality ingredients and fresh food, with his signature chili recipe making Wendy's unique from other fast food restaurants in the area. The chili recipe back then was generally the same as the recipe used today, with vegetables, beans, a chili base, soy lecithin, water, and ground beef taken from leftover hamburger meat. Don't let the idea of leftover hamburger meat deter you from ordering Wendy's' chili. You can even order Wendy's' chili for breakfast if you're searching for a little spice at six in the morning!