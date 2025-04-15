The Clever Way Wendy's Repurposes Unsold Hamburger Meat

The argument over the best fast food restaurant may rage on for generations, but we've all got our favorite go-to's for the kind of to-go meals we're craving. While eating out may seem like a harmless, simple way to grab a bite without getting out of the car, over half of the food waste produced every year comes from the food industry. Wendy's founder Dave Thomas, that fast food chain known for Frostys and Saucy Nuggs, took this problem into account over 50 years ago and devised a solution for leftover hamburger meat.

Unsold hamburger meat at Wendy's isn't just thrown in the trash but is instead repurposed into Wendy's famous chili. According to the website, Thomas was a "resourceful man" who understood that the "fresh, never frozen" beef meant his products would have a shorter period of freshness. To combat food waste and be economically conscious, Thomas used trial-and-error on chili recipes with Wendy's hamburger patties until he found a combination fit for serving customers. His resourcefulness is still implemented to this day, with restaurants across the nation combining hamburger meat with chili beans, vegetables, and spices for that signature Wendy's chili.