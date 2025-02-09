All 13 Chick-Fil-A Breakfast Menu Items, Ranked Worst To Best
Chick-fil-A may be best known for its chicken nuggets, chicken sandwiches, and perhaps even its waffle fries or Chick-fil-A sauce, but the ever popular fast-food chain boasts a whole other line of products in the early morning hours. Of course, we're talking about Chick-fil-A's breakfast menu, a menu perhaps beloved to some, but for those who don't venture out before 10:30 a.m., a menu that perhaps flies under the radar.
Regardless of whether you're a tried-and-true Chick-fil-A breakfast fan or you've never even considered it an option for breakfast, there's no denying that the chicken chain has quite a bountiful a.m. menu. You've got fast-food classics like sausage and bacon sandwiches or hash browns, though true to the chain's bestseller, you'll also find various chicken goodies on the breakfast menu as well.
As a breakfast sandwich lover and aficionado, I put Chick-fil-A's breakfast menu to the taste test to determine which items are worth getting out of bed for and which ones aren't worth the trip through the drive-thru. I based my ranking mostly on how much I enjoyed each breakfast item — most of them sandwiches but some other options in there as well — and how much I felt the item made for a cohesive, well-rounded breakfast. To be fair, I didn't add any sauces or condiments to any of the items, though those items that felt like they really needed an extra flavor boost from sauce were affected negatively in the overall ranking. Also, I did choose to omit the fruit cup and berry parfait from this ranking, because while they are listed in Chick-fil-A's breakfast menu, they're ultimately items that are available any time of day.
13. Hash Browns
I love a good breakfast hash brown as much as the next person, and I'm particularly fond of the little round bites, those particularly common in fast-food breakfast menus. These little round hash brown bites are exactly the kind that Chick-fil-A offers on its breakfast menu, and what you see is what you get — they're hash browns, nothing more, nothing less.
While I didn't hate Chick-fil-A's hash browns by any means, they simply couldn't hold their own against a menu consisting of sandwiches, burritos, and bowls. I enjoyed the crispiness of these hash browns, but they weren't super flavorful on their own and were perhaps a bit dry. I couldn't help but think of another popular chain, Dunkin', which serves hash browns that look awfully similar to these, but ones that taste so much more flavorful. So there was potential here, but instead, Chick-fil-A's hash browns feel more like an afterthought than anything else.
I'm sure these hash browns would've been better with some sort of sauce, even just ketchup to help counteract the dryness. But on their own, these hash browns are nothing special.
12. Chick-Fil-A Chicken Biscuit
Let me start by saying that the individual elements of Chick-fil-A's chicken biscuit are tasty. There's no denying that Chick-fil-A knows how to do fried chicken, and I enjoyed that the chicken patty was a little bit crispy on the outside yet juicy on the inside. The biscuit itself was also pretty tasty — nothing life-changing, but it was a solid biscuit with a nice flavor and slightly fluffy interior.
The issue is that the two items paired together with no other toppings or condiments made my mouth feel dryer than the Sahara dessert. I'm sure there must be someone who particularly enjoys that this sandwich comes with no toppings, no egg, no cheese, no nothing, but I think it's safe to say that most people will find this sandwich to be as unbearably dry as I did. And, while I did enjoy the flavor of the sandwich, it simply wasn't good enough or special enough to constitute a higher ranking.
11. Hash Brown Scramble Burrito
I love a good breakfast burrito — who doesn't? Burritos of any kind are winners in my book, and a good breakfast burrito hits the spot when you wake up hungry. Chick-fil-A's version of a breakfast burrito features scrambled eggs, chicken nuggets, hash browns, and cheese, making for a simple take on a classic, but one I could get behind if it were executed well.
Chick-fil-A's hash brown scramble burrito wasn't executed horribly, but it definitely wasn't executed as well as it could have been either. The biggest issue here was the scrambled eggs, which made up for over half of the contents of the burrito, which felt like a cop-out on Chick-fil-A's part, depriving breakfast-seekers of what they actually want more of, which would be the chicken. The eggs were a bit rubbery for my taste, though the bites that did include chicken were good. Overall, the burrito was just a bit too eggy and a bit too bland to really stick out, and the plain, somewhat cold flour tortilla wasn't doing it any favors.
Though I did decide to determine my ranking based on breakfast items sans sauce, this burrito did specifically come with salsa, so I did try it with the included condiment. Sure, I enjoyed the burrito more with a little bit of salsa, but those rubbery eggs still stuck out all the same.
10. Spicy Chicken Biscuit
Much like the classic chicken biscuit, Chick-fil-A's spicy chicken biscuit is lacking a bit in the moisture department. That's not to say that the chicken itself wasn't juicy, but fried chicken paired with a crumbly biscuit — no sauce, no toppings, not even pickles like classic Chick-fil-A spicy chicken sandwiches — makes for a sandwich that is naturally going to err on the dry side.
I ultimately enjoyed this spicy version way more than the non-spicy version, and it really just came down to how good the spicy chicken is. The spicy chicken sandwich is my go-to when I go to Chick-fil-A for lunch or dinner, so it's really no surprise that the spicy patty translates well to breakfast format, too. The flavor was good here, but the spicy chicken biscuit just left me wanting more, be it sauce or a slice of tomato to add a little extra juiciness. So while I did enjoy the spicy flavor of this sandwich, it's still just a bit too plain and a bit too dry to rank any higher on the list.
9. Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit
If there's one breakfast sandwich out there that may be considered quintessential, I'd argue that it's a sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit. Yes, bacon is also up there in the breakfast sandwich rankings, as are other bread types, but there's something about a sausage breakfast sandwich that feels right, perhaps because a sausage patty is so perfectly suited to fit onto a round biscuit or muffin.
Chick-fil-A's sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit breakfast sandwich definitely followed this classic formula, but I wasn't super impressed with the results. I think there are a couple of factors that led to me ultimately feeling "meh" about this sandwich. For starters, perhaps most importantly, the sausage patty was a bit weird texture-wise, almost rubbery, though the flavor was okay. One thing that wasn't rubbery, fortunately, was the egg portion of the sandwich, a vast improvement over the scrambled eggs in the burrito.
The biggest downfall here is that this sandwich was a bit too much of a mouthful. The stacked sausage and egg in between two hefty biscuit slices was a lot to take in, and it all felt a bit dry, despite that sausage is usually a bit oily. I didn't hate this sandwich, but if I had to choose a least favorite sandwich of all the meat-egg-cheese-bread variations in Chick-fil-A's breakfast lineup, it would be this one.
8. Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit
When it comes to breakfast sandwiches, I tend to prefer bacon ones, though it can end up being a risk depending on how much bacon ultimately ends up on the sandwich. Any good sandwich is all about the balance of ingredients, and with bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwiches, sometimes the egg or bread part seems overwhelming whereas one measly slice of bacon is underwhelming in comparison.
I do think that there could be a little bit more bacon on Chick-fil-A's bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit breakfast sandwich, but ultimately the ratio between bacon-egg-cheese worked out pretty well. This sandwich underwhelmed me because it felt a little too biscuit-forward, so it became more of an issue with the bread seemingly taking over the whole sandwich. It was still a tasty sandwich, for what it's worth, and if bacon and biscuits are your breakfast go-to's, then there's nothing offensively wrong with Chick-fil-A's rendition, it just pales a little compared to other options on the menu.
7. Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Muffin
Though the sausage, egg, and cheese muffin wasn't my favorite sandwich on this list, I did find myself the sausage, egg, and cheese on an English muffin a bit more. The sausage unfortunately still had a weird texture, a little too rubbery and chewy for my taste, but I think that the sandwich overall worked better on an English muffin than it did a biscuit.
For starters, I found this sausage-muffin sandwich to be a bit less dry than the biscuit version, even sans condiments. I also think that the ingredient ratio worked out here — perfect layers of muffin, sausage, egg, cheese, and top muffin all balancing nicely against one another, without any particular bite feeling like it was too inundated with any one ingredient. And, ultimately, my liking of this sandwich a little more than the sausage-biscuit one ultimately comes down to personal preference, as I simply feel that it was a little more enjoyable to eat this sausage breakfast sandwich than the biscuit-based version.
6. Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Muffin
Much like with the sausage sandwiches, I overall felt that Chick-fil-A's bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich worked a little bit better on an English muffin than on a biscuit. Whereas the other bacon sandwich felt a little too biscuit-forward at times, I didn't feel that way with the muffin version. In fact, every bite was nicely balanced, and there was never any point in eating the sandwich that I felt the bacon gets lost in the sauce (or rather, the bread).
I also feel like bacon, egg, and cheese English muffin sandwiches are so classic and incredibly hard to mess up. Sure, there could have been a little more bacon on this sandwich, but there was enough that every bite had an equal amount. This bacon muffin sandwich may not be the absolute best thing on Chick-fil-A's breakfast menu, but it's solid and a good fallback option for those who don't know what to get, but know that they like bacon.
5. Hash Brown Scramble Bowl
Chick-fil-A's hash brown scramble bowl is quite similar to its hash brown scramble burrito — in fact, it's almost exactly the same thing, but in bowl form instead of wrapped in a tortilla. And, much to my surprise, I found myself enjoying this rendition of the same handful of ingredients much more than I enjoyed the burrito.
Eating this hash brown scramble bowl made me realize just how much the tortilla was dragging down the burrito. Of course, there was also the issue with the rubbery eggs in the burrito, but I found the scrambled eggs in the hash brown bowl much more appealing. Overall, this bowl is super simple, but I think that such simplicity works to make this a successful breakfast option. The combination of hash browns, scrambled eggs, and chicken nuggets is pretty hard to beat, and bites had a little bit of cheese were very tasty (I do ultimately wish there was more cheese). I could see myself getting this bowl again, and though it would naturally be better with a little drizzle of hot sauce, I found the bowl to be perfectly tasty even with no sauces or additions.
4. Chicken, Egg, and Cheese Muffin
While chicken isn't a complete oddball ingredient when it comes to breakfast menus — after all, chicken and waffles or chicken sausage are pretty common — it's not the first thing I think of when I think "breakfast." So a chicken breakfast sandwich was somewhat of a new experience for me, but if there's one place that's going to get it right, it's going to be Chick-fil-A.
I really don't have any complaints about Chick-fil-A's chicken, egg, and cheese muffin breakfast sandwich. The big ol' piece of fried chicken provided a welcome juiciness to this sandwich, and the flavor of the chicken worked well with those of the egg, cheese, and muffin. I really enjoyed the bites that had a slight crunch to them thanks to particular pieces of crispy chicken, something that the sausage and bacon sandwiches simply couldn't compete with. Overall, this sandwich is solid, but there were just a handful of breakfast options that I enjoyed a bit more.
3. Egg White Grill
Admittedly, nothing about Chick-fil-A's egg white grilled chicken sandwich particularly intrigued me or tickled my fancy. I already found the idea of a chicken breakfast sandwich to be a bit strange, but a grilled chicken breakfast sandwich? That wouldn't be good, it couldn't possibly be good, yet ... it was. There was something about this sandwich, which comes on an English muffin, that just worked, and though I couldn't understand the appeal of eating a grilled chicken sandwich for breakfast before, this one has officially changed my worldview.
I think that the success of this sandwich ultimately comes down to how good the grilled chicken tasted. It was flavorful and perfectly juicy, and it contrasted nicely with the egg white-scrambled egg on top. The cheese also really stuck out to me on this one, and for some reason, this sandwich tasted a little more cheesy than the others, which really worked to its advantage. The balance of ingredients really worked on this sandwich, and thanks to the juiciness of the chicken and the extra cheesy factor, I never found myself thinking that a sauce would improve the experience — it was just plain tasty as-is.
2. Chick-Fil-A Chick-n-Minis
Unsuspectingly small and simple, Chick-fil-A's chick-n-minis are quite the treasure to be found on the chain's breakfast menu. These little bites, which feature chicken nuggets nestled into tiny little bread buns, look incredibly simple and perhaps even forgettable. Having never tried these minis before doing this ranking, I was skeptical that they might rank very high, but I was proven wrong.
The first reason these chicken minis are so successful is the bread. Neither a muffin nor a biscuit, like most other bread options on this list, the bread that encapsulates the chicken nuggets is more like a yeasty roll. The yeast flavor is very apparent, but it's one that I found quite enjoyable and thought it worked well with the rich fried chicken. Another area of success came down to the brushing of honey butter on top of each little roll; it's super subtle, so it's not like these bites are overly sweet. But it was just enough to add a nice little note of sweetness, with the honey flavor pairing well with the chicken. Though I could see these minis being tasty paired with a sauce, I don't really think that they need it — they're super tasty all on their own.
1. Chicken, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit
Considering that I preferred both the bacon and sausage sandwiches on English muffins, it was a bit surprising that I ultimately enjoyed the chicken, egg, and cheese sandwich more so on a biscuit than on a muffin. But the heart wants what it wants, and there was something so undeniably tasty about Chick-fil-A's chicken, egg, and cheese biscuit sandwich — so much so that it earned the top slot on this list.
Whereas the biscuit overwhelmed other sandwiches on this list, a big, juicy piece of fried chicken was a worthy match, successfully contrasting all that fluffy, bready goodness. This stacked sandwich was a mouthful, but one that worked in every way. The chicken itself was delicious, the egg was nice and fluffy, the cheese added just the right savory undertone, and the biscuit just tied the whole thing together. There's just something about fried chicken and biscuits that work so well together, so while I may have preferred the sausage and bacon sandwiches on muffins, the biscuit is the obvious winner when it comes to chicken. Cohesive, balanced, and flavorful with or without sauce, Chick-fil-A's chicken, egg, and cheese biscuit sandwich was an easy choice for the best item on the breakfast menu.
Methodology
When ranking Chick-fil-A's breakfast menu, I paid attention to how good an item tasted, whether it was particularly dry or bland, and how well each ingredient was executed. For example, while many of the items on the list contained eggs, I found certain executions to be more successful than others; the eggs on the sandwiches and in the bowl were pretty good, but the eggs in the burrito didn't have the best texture, hence why it ranked lower.
Certain items were simply a bit too plain to be able to climb the ranks. While the hash browns were fine, there was no way that they'd be able to compare with an entire stacked sandwich, hence why they ended up in last place. More successful items were those that struck a really nice flavor balance, felt cohesive, and just tasted good. The first place item, the chicken, egg, and cheese biscuit, was super cohesive through and through, with each bite tasting good and providing an equal amount of chicken, egg, cheese, and biscuit. Finally, many middle-ground items (like the sausage, egg and cheese and bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich variations) were incredibly similar, so ranking them ultimately came down to sheer personal preference.