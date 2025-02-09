All 13 Chick-Fil-A Breakfast Menu Items, Ranked Worst To Best

Chick-fil-A may be best known for its chicken nuggets, chicken sandwiches, and perhaps even its waffle fries or Chick-fil-A sauce, but the ever popular fast-food chain boasts a whole other line of products in the early morning hours. Of course, we're talking about Chick-fil-A's breakfast menu, a menu perhaps beloved to some, but for those who don't venture out before 10:30 a.m., a menu that perhaps flies under the radar.

Regardless of whether you're a tried-and-true Chick-fil-A breakfast fan or you've never even considered it an option for breakfast, there's no denying that the chicken chain has quite a bountiful a.m. menu. You've got fast-food classics like sausage and bacon sandwiches or hash browns, though true to the chain's bestseller, you'll also find various chicken goodies on the breakfast menu as well.

As a breakfast sandwich lover and aficionado, I put Chick-fil-A's breakfast menu to the taste test to determine which items are worth getting out of bed for and which ones aren't worth the trip through the drive-thru. I based my ranking mostly on how much I enjoyed each breakfast item — most of them sandwiches but some other options in there as well — and how much I felt the item made for a cohesive, well-rounded breakfast. To be fair, I didn't add any sauces or condiments to any of the items, though those items that felt like they really needed an extra flavor boost from sauce were affected negatively in the overall ranking. Also, I did choose to omit the fruit cup and berry parfait from this ranking, because while they are listed in Chick-fil-A's breakfast menu, they're ultimately items that are available any time of day.

