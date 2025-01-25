The Absolute Best Vegan Food Item On Dunkin's Menu

With a variety of dairy-free flavor shots and the choice between Almond Breeze almond milk and Planet Oat oat milk in your coffee drinks, vegans can easily run on Dunkin' too. But, all that running also calls for something to eat. Fortunately, if you didn't know, Dunkin' offers a surprising amount of vegan food on its menu to pair with your coffee drinks — in fact, it has even more options than you'd have at Starbucks. From the multiple flavors of bagels to the English muffins, and its avocado toast (along with its associated avocado spread), vegans have much more to munch on than they might've thought. And, while Dunkin' has yet to add a vegan donut to its lineup, anything you order in the morning is made all the more warm, toasty, and filling with a side of the vegan food item our taste testers ranked the absolute best: hash browns.

Advertisement

Lightly seasoned with garlic and spices, and toasted until they're golden brown, Dunkin' hash browns are a staple item on the menu whether you're a vegan or not. It just so happens that they don't contain any "natural beef flavoring" (as is the case with McDonald's), dairy, eggs, or any other surprise ingredient you might find in a food item you'd otherwise assume to be vegan-friendly. Ordered alongside your bagel, avocado toast, or English muffin and paired with your go-to vegan drink order, you'll have yourself a filling and totally vegan-friendly breakfast on the go.