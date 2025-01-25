The Absolute Best Vegan Food Item On Dunkin's Menu
With a variety of dairy-free flavor shots and the choice between Almond Breeze almond milk and Planet Oat oat milk in your coffee drinks, vegans can easily run on Dunkin' too. But, all that running also calls for something to eat. Fortunately, if you didn't know, Dunkin' offers a surprising amount of vegan food on its menu to pair with your coffee drinks — in fact, it has even more options than you'd have at Starbucks. From the multiple flavors of bagels to the English muffins, and its avocado toast (along with its associated avocado spread), vegans have much more to munch on than they might've thought. And, while Dunkin' has yet to add a vegan donut to its lineup, anything you order in the morning is made all the more warm, toasty, and filling with a side of the vegan food item our taste testers ranked the absolute best: hash browns.
Lightly seasoned with garlic and spices, and toasted until they're golden brown, Dunkin' hash browns are a staple item on the menu whether you're a vegan or not. It just so happens that they don't contain any "natural beef flavoring" (as is the case with McDonald's), dairy, eggs, or any other surprise ingredient you might find in a food item you'd otherwise assume to be vegan-friendly. Ordered alongside your bagel, avocado toast, or English muffin and paired with your go-to vegan drink order, you'll have yourself a filling and totally vegan-friendly breakfast on the go.
Why Dunkin' should be your go-to for vegan hash browns
Dunkin' stands out for its vegan food options, making it a first stop for vegans on the go. That's especially true if it's in the morning, since not only can you get an order of crispy and warm hash browns, but you can also fuel yourself with some much-needed caffeine.
Being, essentially, just fried potatoes, most other fast food places that offer hash browns make them vegan — even if unintentionally. In fact, in our taste tester's ranking of fast food hash browns, three out of the top four hash browns are certified vegan-friendly, including the fast food hash browns they ranked the best: Taco Bell. Now, while Taco Bell serves some good vegan food options in their own right, where Dunkin' has them beat is the coffee.
Without any milk alternatives at Taco Bell, your only vegan-friendly coffee drink option is a plain iced coffee or hot drip. That means that for a complete vegan breakfast — coffee included — Dunkin' is still your top choice.