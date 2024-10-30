The Popular Brand Behind Dunkin's Almond Milk

Everyone knows that Dunkin' is the go-to stop for a sweet coffee drink. Be it our favorite, the Iced Signature Caramel Latte or the best ranked secret menu, the Snickerdoodle Frozen Coffee, Dunkin's coffee simply tastes better with the help of sugar, milk, and possibly even some whipped cream. But, up until 2014, Dunkin' fans had no alternative milk on the menu — leaving customers who keep a dairy-free diet with no milk or creamer options to choose from. Fortunately, Blue Diamond changed that by bringing its Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk to Dunkin's menu.

While the menu has many more milk alternatives today, and you'll surely find many more varieties in stores, back in 2014, almond milk was the natural first choice to bring to the menu. While soy milk had been around for much longer, largely thanks to Henry Ford, almond milk was (and still is) the most popular alternative milk option among American consumers — and, at the time, Blue Diamond was the leading almond company. It made sense, and there's a reason why it remains on the menu to this day, and more than a decade later.

Almond Breeze almond milk can be found virtually anywhere you buy regular milk, but it stands out amongst the many other almond milk options on the market for offering varieties rich in calcium, vitamin D, E, and A. Rich and creamy, you really can't tell any difference when it's mixed into your Dunkin' order.

