The Popular Brand Behind Dunkin's Almond Milk
Everyone knows that Dunkin' is the go-to stop for a sweet coffee drink. Be it our favorite, the Iced Signature Caramel Latte or the best ranked secret menu, the Snickerdoodle Frozen Coffee, Dunkin's coffee simply tastes better with the help of sugar, milk, and possibly even some whipped cream. But, up until 2014, Dunkin' fans had no alternative milk on the menu — leaving customers who keep a dairy-free diet with no milk or creamer options to choose from. Fortunately, Blue Diamond changed that by bringing its Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk to Dunkin's menu.
While the menu has many more milk alternatives today, and you'll surely find many more varieties in stores, back in 2014, almond milk was the natural first choice to bring to the menu. While soy milk had been around for much longer, largely thanks to Henry Ford, almond milk was (and still is) the most popular alternative milk option among American consumers — and, at the time, Blue Diamond was the leading almond company. It made sense, and there's a reason why it remains on the menu to this day, and more than a decade later.
Almond Breeze almond milk can be found virtually anywhere you buy regular milk, but it stands out amongst the many other almond milk options on the market for offering varieties rich in calcium, vitamin D, E, and A. Rich and creamy, you really can't tell any difference when it's mixed into your Dunkin' order.
Almond milk drinks from Dunkin' Donuts
Upon the announcement of the addition of Almond Breeze almond milk on Dunkin' menus, the Brand President, John Costello, explained that bringing a dairy-free option to the menu was Dunkin's way of offering even more choices to its customers. "Our fans love that we offer so many choices to personalize their favorite coffee beverage. [...] based on an increasing number of customer requests, we began to explore options for expanding our menu with a non-dairy alternative to milk and cream," he said. With it, Dunkin' customers have the ability to substitute or add the milk alternative in any drink they so choose. But, there are some it will work better in than others.
If your goal is to have a drink that is completely dairy free, you'll want to avoid ordering almond milk with any menu item that contains a flavor swirl. The only exception would be the mocha flavor swirl, but the good news is you can always add any of the flavor shots — all of which are dairy free — to personalize your drink. Sometimes Dunkin' will release a new seasonal drink that uses almond milk, like their fall, Almond Spice Coffee, that you can order with or without the flavor swirl.
You could also always pick up a jug of Almond Breeze from the store. That way, you can make your Dunkin' order yourself at home — and possibly even add your own dairy free whipped cream to top it all off.