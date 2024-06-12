Our Favorite Iced Coffee From Dunkin' Is For All The Caramel Lovers

The Dunkin' menu is full of flavors, but our favorite is for the caramel lovers. Tasting Table taste testers tried and ranked every Dunkin' Donuts iced coffee, from the blueberry and coconut to the butter pecan and toasted almond. While the worst is one you're probably not ordering anyway, the best is one that probably tempts your caramel cravings every time you see it. No, it's not the caramel swirl or the caramel cold foam, it's a drink much more appropriately named for its title: the Caramel Craze iced signature latte.

After tasting all of the iced coffees on the Dunkin' menu, our taste testers came to the conclusion that its not the go-to place for regular, unflavored coffee drinks. Rather, Dunkin' Donuts is the place to go for a coffee drink that borders on dessert — which is exactly what the Caramel Craze iced signature latte is. While a lot of the drinks come across overly sweet, the caramel used in the Caramel Craze iced latte provides it with depth and complexity, invoking flavors of brown butter, toasted sugar, and warm vanilla.

Paired with the chocolate notes from the espresso and the healthy helping of whipped cream on the top, the Caramel Craze signature iced latte from Dunkin' Donuts ventures just enough into the dessert category without going overboard. Although, the cinnamon dust did set our taste testers over the top — in the best possible way.