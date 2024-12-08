Dunkin' Vs Starbucks: Who Offers The Most Vegan Options?

Vegan options have grown exponentially, and finding something to eat from the drive-thru menu has gotten much easier. But there's still a ways to go — particularly at America's popular coffee shop chains. Dunkin' and Starbucks have both long offered plant based milk options, opening their drink menus up to many different diets and allergens. But when it comes to syrups and shots, vegan customers are restricted in what kinds of flavors and customizations they can make no matter where they go. And, as it pertains to the food, the answer to which has the most options doesn't necessarily reflect which you'll find the most convenient.

Both Dunkin' and Starbucks have plant based milks on their menus, including almond, oat, and coconut. Starbucks comes out ahead of Dunkin' with the inclusion of soy milk and the addition of non-dairy sweet creams and oat-based cold foams. They both also offer a selection of clear syrups that are vegan, along with a selection of thicker cream-based sauces that are (usually) not. Still, when it comes to drinks, Starbucks is the clear winner for vegans, but the food tells a different story.

While Starbucks might offer more food options, the majority of them are more like snacks. Dunkin', on the other hand, has a wider selection of vegan-friendly hot food options. So while Starbucks might have the overall most vegan options between the two, where you choose to frequent will depend on how hungry you are and what you're craving.

