Do Starbucks Syrups Contain Dairy? Here's What You Need To Know

With all the milk alternatives on the menu — including coconut, soy, almond, and oat — and the addition of non-dairy sweet cream and oat milk cold foam, Starbucks has opened its menu to include a wide variety of dairy-free options (even if you do have to pay extra). From your basic Soy Milk Latte to your Iced Brown Sugar Almond Milk Shaken Espresso, almost any drink on the menu can be substituted with a plant-based alternative and made dairy-free. Where things get tricky, and where you'll want to think twice, is with the flavored sauces and syrups.

As Starbucks told Tasting Table, "The following sauces, which are available all year at Starbucks core stores, contain dairy: Caramel Sauce, Dark Caramel Sauce[,] and White Chocolate Mocha Sauce," it explained. That means any drink, such as the Salted Caramel Mocha, the White Chocolate Frappuccino, or any menu item containing these sauces, will require more than just a milk swap to be totally dairy-free. There will also be the occasional seasonal sauce or syrup you'll want to double-check on, too — and, yes, that includes the pumpkin spice.

The good news is you have options. As for sauces, both the regular mocha sauce and strawberry purée sauce are dairy-free. Dairy-free syrups include the classic, Cinnamon Dolce, Hazelnut, Brown Sugar, Peppermint, Raspberry, Toffee Nut, Caramel, and both the regular Vanilla and Sugar-Free Vanilla. All of these can be substituted along with a milk alternative to make your drink completely dairy-free.