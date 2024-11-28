13 Vegan-Friendly Food Items At Starbucks Ranked

One would assume that with the rise in demand for vegan products worldwide, that Starbucks, one of the largest restaurant chains, would be at the forefront of this movement and offer some vegan pastries, hot breakfast items, and protein boxes in its stores. Unfortunately, Starbucks has yet to step up to the challenge, but it does not mean that vegans will walk away from its cafés empty-handed.

Advertisement

Currently, there are many vegan drinks available at Starbucks, and the company even dropped its plant milk surcharge in early November 2024. As for its vegan-friendly food options, Starbucks does offer oatmeal, bagels, and a few other snacks, which may vary by location. I can appreciate these offerings, as Starbucks is one of few quick-stop spots where vegans like myself can find something to eat outside of a major metropolitan area. As someone who has driven across the U.S. and Canada several times, I've found that its bagels and chips have come in handy for those long periods of time on road.

I sampled and ranked each of Starbucks' vegan food items on several factors, including taste, texture, pricing, availability, nutritional value, and overall value. The next time you're craving something plant-based and filling, try picking up one of these options.

Advertisement