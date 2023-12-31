Lawsuit Claims Reese's Halloween Candy Had Deceptively Cute Packaging

"OMG! Too cute!" might be a high-caliber compliment to many folks, but in the case of Reese's new Halloween candy lawsuit, cuteness is arguably being treated as a legally punishable offense.

Cynthia Kelly of Florida is suing parent company Hershey for allegedly "misleading" packaging on the limited-time Halloween Reese's candies sold in October 2023. The wrappers were printed with peanut butter pumpkins bearing artistic detail that didn't match the smooth pumpkin-shaped candies inside. The plaintiff argues that the packaging suggests the individual peanut butter candies should have "cute looking" details such as elaborate jack-o-lantern eyes and mouths. In actuality, Reese's peanut butter pumpkins didn't have pumpkin carving-like designs at all.

Kelly wants Hershey to pay a minimum of $5 million in damages to Florida customers over what she considers deceptive packaging. The federal class-action lawsuit, which was filed on Thursday, argues that Hershey has violated Florida's consumer protection laws by omitting label-related designs on its Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins, White Pumpkins, Pieces Pumpkins, Peanut Butter Ghosts, White Ghosts, Peanut Butter Bats, Peanut Butter Footballs, and Peanut Butter Snowmen Stockings Bells assortment — all of which come in packaging with detailed designs.