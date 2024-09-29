The Brand Behind Dunkin's Oat Milk

Dunkin' has all kinds of drinks and flavor options on its menu, and you can substitute the dairy milk for oat milk in any one of them. You likely won't even notice a difference in flavor or texture, either, making it most baristas' alternative milk of choice. One thing to note if you're vegan or lactose intolerant, however, is that all of the flavor swirls (excluding the mocha) contain dairy. So any swirl containing caramel, vanilla, or hazelnut, as well as most of the seasonal flavor swirls like peppermint, pumpkin spice, or butter pecan, will need to be substituted to be dairy-free.

Dunkin' Donuts has brought oat milk drinks to its menu in the past, including a brown sugar oat iced latte and a brown sugar shaken espresso, although they were both seasonal and have since been discontinued. You can always make your own drinks using the flavor shots, all of which are dairy-free. You really don't have to think too hard about flavor pairings either — virtually anything will complement oat milk's neutral taste and creamy texture — from the dairy-free mocha swirl to the hazelnut flavor shot, and from the year round classic vanilla syrup to the summer blueberry syrup. Of course, if you do enjoy a little bit of dairy, no one is going to stop you from getting an iced caramel signature latte with oat milk and whipped cream topping — or any other drink, for that matter.