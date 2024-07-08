The Difference Between Dunkin's Flavor Shots And Swirls

When you place an order on the Dunkin' mobile app, perhaps you've spied the menu options for both "flavor shots" and "flavor swirls." They've gotta be basically the same thing, right? Wrong. Tasting Table's favorite Dunkin' iced coffee is the Caramel Craze iced signature latte, which gets its bold flavor from a rich caramel sauce. The ingredient lends brown butter, toasted sugar, and warm vanilla flavors with rich depth and dimensionality. Could a flavor shot or swirl achieve the same thing?

Fans can add flavor shots or swirls to their Dunkin' iced coffee or any beverage order, customizing drinks to fit their unique preferences (Dunkin' secret menu lovers, rise up.) For an ultra-sweet sipper, customers can add four pumps of raspberry flavor shot to a vanilla iced latte. Or, sippers can lean toward a more "gourmet" profile with two pumps of butter pecan flavor swirl in a hot black drip coffee. The primary difference is the sugar content and the thickness, with swirls being richer than shots, but that's just the beginning.