Blueberry Syrup Is A Must-Try For Your Summer Coffee

To get started incorporating blueberry flavors into your coffee, you'll first want to make or buy a syrup. If you're whipping one up at home, all you have to do is combine equal parts of the fruit, sugar, and water with a dash of lemon juice on the stove over low heat. Wait until the sugar dissolves and the mixture thickens, then pour your syrup into a separate container and allow it to cool (or don't if you're making hot coffee right away).

A cold blueberry coffee drink (like a cold brew or iced latte) starts with pouring a little of the syrup in a glass with ice. Then, add in your java and milk or creamer or make a cold foam (with mascarpone for maximum richness) to dollop on top. If you want a hot beverage, all you have to do is stir your syrup into warm coffee, then add in your milk or creamer.

While these basic drinks will be delicious on their own, you can also add some whipped cream and cinnamon over the top along with another drizzle of your blueberry-flavored ingredient. To upgrade your cup even more, incorporate complementary syrups like white chocolate, vanilla, lavender, almond, cookie butter, or cinnamon, or line your cup with a chocolate or white chocolate sauce. Your drink can be as light or rich as you like — either way, the tangy fruit will make its flavor pop.