Blueberry-Lavender Honey Popsicles Recipe

For a cool companion on a hot summer's day, nothing quite beats a popsicle. Equal parts nostalgic and sophisticated, these blueberry-lavender honey popsicles are quick and easy to make but impressive enough to serve at your next cookout. With layers of color and flavor, they're as attractive as they are delicious. The base of Greek yogurt with a hint of honey is the perfect rich and tangy foil for juicy blueberries, zingy lemon curd, and aromatic lavender. The result is a creamy, citrusy treat that also happens to be full of nutritious ingredients. Feel free to get creative — while just seven ingredients are needed to whip up these layered beauties, there are plenty of possible variations to either make this recipe work with what you have on hand or to create a variety pack of flavors to suit the season and the tastes of everyone in your family.

Don't worry if you don't have popsicle molds, these refreshing treats can be made using everyday items you definitely have available. Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "Making homemade popsicles is such an easy way to keep a constant stock of healthy treats in the freezer. While these are decidedly more adult-friendly with dried lavender in the mix, you can use the base of this recipe to create a variety of flavors the whole family will love."