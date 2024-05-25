Blueberry-Lavender Honey Popsicles Recipe
For a cool companion on a hot summer's day, nothing quite beats a popsicle. Equal parts nostalgic and sophisticated, these blueberry-lavender honey popsicles are quick and easy to make but impressive enough to serve at your next cookout. With layers of color and flavor, they're as attractive as they are delicious. The base of Greek yogurt with a hint of honey is the perfect rich and tangy foil for juicy blueberries, zingy lemon curd, and aromatic lavender. The result is a creamy, citrusy treat that also happens to be full of nutritious ingredients. Feel free to get creative — while just seven ingredients are needed to whip up these layered beauties, there are plenty of possible variations to either make this recipe work with what you have on hand or to create a variety pack of flavors to suit the season and the tastes of everyone in your family.
Don't worry if you don't have popsicle molds, these refreshing treats can be made using everyday items you definitely have available. Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "Making homemade popsicles is such an easy way to keep a constant stock of healthy treats in the freezer. While these are decidedly more adult-friendly with dried lavender in the mix, you can use the base of this recipe to create a variety of flavors the whole family will love."
Gather the ingredients for blueberry-lavender honey popsicles
Just seven ingredients are needed to make these popsicles, and you probably already have most of them on hand. Greek yogurt is used as a base, offering a thick, creamy texture and mild tanginess for a natural pairing to blueberries and honey. Honey sweetens the yogurt (add more or less depending on your taste), while kosher salt enhances the overall flavor. Lemon juice adds a touch of acidity, while pureed blueberries add their distinctive flavor and naturally color the popsicles. Feel free to swap with thawed, frozen blueberries, as well as any other berries you prefer in an equal quantity. Dried lavender adds a floral, aromatic touch that elevates the flavor profile. Make sure you choose a culinary-grade dried lavender. You can also substitute with vanilla or almond extract, lemon zest, or spices like ground cardamom. Lemon curd (store-bought or homemade) adds a vibrant edge to the popsicles that brings all of the flavors together.
If you choose to, you can garnish the popsicles with a drizzle of melted white chocolate. Depending on whether you're using a bar of white chocolate or chips, heat in short spurts in the microwave to melt, adding a teaspoon or two of coconut or vegetable oil if using chips for a pourable texture. We use more dried lavender as a garnish, but if skipping the lavender, substitute with crushed freeze-dried blueberries, sprinkles, chopped pistachios, or other garnishes as preferred.
Step 1: Grind the lavender
In a spice grinder or small food processor, process the lavender to fine bits. Transfer to a small bowl and set aside.
Step 2: Puree the blueberries
In the same spice grinder or food processor (no need to clean it out), puree the blueberries. Set aside.
Step 3: Divide the yogurt
Divide the yogurt between two medium bowls.
Step 4: Add honey and salt
Stir half of the honey and salt into each bowl of yogurt.
Step 5: Mix the blueberry-lavender yogurt
Add the processed lavender, blueberry puree, and lemon juice to one of the bowls of yogurt and stir to combine.
Step 6: Fill piping bags
Transfer each yogurt mixture to its own piping or sandwich bag. Transfer the curd to an additional bag.
Step 7: Pipe layers
Layer the yogurt, blueberry yogurt, and curd into popsicle molds.
Step 8: Fill the molds
Repeat until all is used.
Step 9: Cover the popsicles
Tap the mold lightly on the countertop to reduce air bubbles, and place tops on (or add popsicle sticks, if needed) and cover.
Step 10: Freeze the popsicles until firm
Freeze for at least 4 hours or until firm.
Step 11: Unmold the popsicles
Dip the molds into hot water to unmold the popsicles.
Step 12: Garnish the popsicles
Drizzle each popsicle with melted white chocolate and sprinkle with lavender, if desired.
Step 13: Serve the popsicles
Serve immediately or keep frozen until ready to serve.
Can I make these popsicles without popsicle molds?
No popsicle molds? No problem. Nothing should stand in the way of whipping up a refreshing treat on a hot day. Look through your kitchen — ice cube trays, muffin tins, plastic or paper cups, empty yogurt containers, or even cookie cutters can be used to create popsicles without a traditional mold. If you like the idea of minis, ice cube trays or small disposable cups are the right fit. Muffin tins, larger disposable cups, yogurt containers, or cookie cutters will offer up more standard-sized treats.
To make these popsicles without a traditional mold, prepare as directed through Step 6 and then layer into your chosen vessels. If you have popsicle sticks, place them into the popsicles before freezing (you can even top them with tin foil and poke the sticks through to keep them centered). If you don't have popsicle sticks, make it work with toothpicks, plastic straws, wooden coffee stirrers, cake pop sticks, wooden skewers, or disposable utensils. They may not look as fancy, but they'll still be every bit as delicious.
How do you make popsicles creamy, not icy?
There's a reason that popsicles tend to be icy in texture. Ice cream is typically made with a custardy base of dairy, sugar, and egg yolks. This mixture is churned and frozen, incorporating air as it chills for a smooth and velvety result. No-churn ice cream relies on a rich combination of whipped cream and condensed milk for its luscious texture. Popsicles, on the other hand, are usually fruit or dairy-based with a more simple composition, and made without cooking or churning. The result? Popsicles tend to be more icy than their more involved counterparts.
For the creamiest popsicles, keep your ingredients in mind. Greek yogurt and other rich dairy products help create a smooth, creamy texture. For a plant-based option, go for coconut milk, almond milk, or oat milk. Sweeteners like the honey used in these blueberry-lavender honey popsicles add more than just a lovely flavor. They also help lower the freezing point of the mixture, preventing large ice crystals from forming. When making the popsicles, be sure to blend your ingredients well, which will also help create a smooth mix. And for an even creamier result, you can experiment with adding a splash of your chosen alcohol to make adults-only popsicles. The alcohol will lower the freezing point even more.
- 1 teaspoon dried culinary lavender
- ¾ cup fresh blueberries
- 1 ¾ cups plain Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup honey, divided
- ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- ¼ cup lemon curd
- ¼ cup white chocolate chips, melted
- Dried lavender for decoration
|Calories per Serving
|183
|Total Fat
|7.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|25.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|24.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.8 g
|Total Sugars
|22.4 g
|Sodium
|98.5 mg
|Protein
|7.9 g