Whip Up Richer Cold Foam With Mascarpone For Next-Level Iced Coffee
Boring cups of iced coffee can step aside. When we pour cold foam on top of our glasses, we turn basic, everyday java into a luxurious drink that toes the line between beverage and dessert. If you want a light version that floats across the top of your drink, use skim milk – which is widely considered to be the best milk for the job – to make your cold foam; and if you want additional flavor notes, incorporate some marshmallow fluff into your cold foam mix. But if rich, creamy, and sweet is what you're going for, include some mascarpone cheese in your homemade cold foam.
The combination of cheese and caffeinated beverages isn't unheard of. In fact, cheese tea is a trendy Asian drink, which eventually led to baristas adding cream cheese foam to coffee concoctions. When whipped with sweet ingredients like sugar and thick ones like heavy whipping cream, cheese can turn into a dense foam with just a little bit of tang. But mascarpone, which contains about twice as much fat as cream cheese, creates an even richer topping, here. It also brings less tang and some of its signature sweetness, the latter of which makes mascarpone a popular addition to desserts like cheesecake.
How to make mascarpone cold foam
So, how exactly do you make a cold foam with mascarpone cheese? First, follow this fool-proof cold foam ratio, which involves 3 tablespoons of heavy cream, 2 tablespoons of whole milk, and 1 tablespoon of a sweet syrup (such as a simple syrup or vanilla-flavored version). Then, you'll want to plunk half a tablespoon of mascarpone into the mix and whip everything together with a handheld frother. If you don't own a frother, you can also combine all the ingredients in a jar with a lid and shake it vigorously until your foam is thick and creamy.
If you'd rather not use a syrup, you can sub in granulated or powdered sugar. This alone will create a delicious cold topping — but you can also experiment with different flavors of iced coffee for next-level luxury. For instance, a cocoa powder dusting on top turns this into a tiramisu creation, while a little strawberry, raspberry, or blueberry syrup in your foam turns your drink into a cheesecake-inspired masterpiece.
You can also whisk some matcha powder into your rich topping if you want the extra boost of caffeine and an earthy taste to morph your beverage into a unique fusion of flavors. And for a tasty drink inspired by bananas flambé, stir some homemade banana milk into your coffee before topping it with the foam. It may be 7 a.m. on a Wednesday morning, but you'll feel like you're enjoying a treat at your favorite cafe.