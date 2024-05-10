Whip Up Richer Cold Foam With Mascarpone For Next-Level Iced Coffee

So, how exactly do you make a cold foam with mascarpone cheese? First, follow this fool-proof cold foam ratio, which involves 3 tablespoons of heavy cream, 2 tablespoons of whole milk, and 1 tablespoon of a sweet syrup (such as a simple syrup or vanilla-flavored version). Then, you'll want to plunk half a tablespoon of mascarpone into the mix and whip everything together with a handheld frother. If you don't own a frother, you can also combine all the ingredients in a jar with a lid and shake it vigorously until your foam is thick and creamy.

If you'd rather not use a syrup, you can sub in granulated or powdered sugar. This alone will create a delicious cold topping — but you can also experiment with different flavors of iced coffee for next-level luxury. For instance, a cocoa powder dusting on top turns this into a tiramisu creation, while a little strawberry, raspberry, or blueberry syrup in your foam turns your drink into a cheesecake-inspired masterpiece.

You can also whisk some matcha powder into your rich topping if you want the extra boost of caffeine and an earthy taste to morph your beverage into a unique fusion of flavors. And for a tasty drink inspired by bananas flambé, stir some homemade banana milk into your coffee before topping it with the foam. It may be 7 a.m. on a Wednesday morning, but you'll feel like you're enjoying a treat at your favorite cafe.