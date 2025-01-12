7 Vegan Dunkin' Menu Items, Ranked

When dining out a decade ago or so, vegan options were pretty slim. But nowadays, vegan eats at food and drink chains are getting better and more widely available. There are even plant-based options at popular fast food chains like Taco Bell, Burger King, and Dunkin', which allows for more people to access food when they go out.

Advertisement

Dunkin' is a coffee-and-donut chain founded in 1950, which currently operates over 13,000 stores worldwide. It offers a range of vegan beverages, but I wanted to try and rank the chain's more limited selection of vegan food — which, it turns out, are varying forms of carbohydrates, including bagels, English muffins, hash browns, and avocado toast.

For this ranking, I ordered everything through the Dunkin' app, which provides an easy experience. You can order before you get there, and either pick up your food in the store or at the drive thru. The following rankings are mainly based on taste, followed by factors of pricing and texture of the food. Check my methodology slide below for more details about how I ranked these menu items, as well as my personal experience as a vegan and vegetarian. Are you hungry? Let's begin the taste test.

Advertisement