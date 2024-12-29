Does Dunkin Serve Any Vegan Donuts?

Vegan technology has come a long way since the days of black bean burgers and soy-based bacon. Not only have vegan options improved in variety, quality, and nutrition, but we're slowly seeing vegan food enter some of the most sacred snack places of all: Iconic grab-and-go restaurants. Places like Starbucks, for example, offer vegan snacks like oatmeal, bagels, and its Chickpea Bites & Avocado Protein Box (though, rumor has it the last menu item has been discontinued). So we were curious if Starbucks' closest frenemy, Dunkin' had vegan-friendly options for staple snacks as well.

Well, there's good news and bad news. Let's start with the bad. Dunkin' does not have vegan options for its star offering: donuts. When perusing the Dunkin' ingredient lists, it instantly became obvious that almost all of its donuts have the fated four allergens: eggs, soy, milk, and wheat. The eggs and milk immediately count donuts out of the vegan column. On the one hand, it's understandable that Dunkin' has a go-to donut recipe it doesn't want to mess around with considering the time, money, and branding that went into being known for its donuts. On the other hand, vegan donuts have been available to the masses for quite a while, so it shouldn't be too hard for the big, breakfast chain to learn how to have the same offerings.

