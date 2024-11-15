13 Ways To Elevate Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches
Frozen breakfast sandwiches are one of the best things that you can have in your freezer on a busy weekday morning. After all, no one wants to be the person who shows up in the office five minutes late with a Dunkin' or Starbucks sandwich in their hands. But, a frozen one? Bringing one into the office, still wrapped in a paper towel, makes it seem like you at least made a concerted effort to get your butt in your chair on time.
Despite the number of different brands to choose from, there are some sandwiches that pale in comparison to others. The ideal breakfast sandwich is flavorful, brimming with different textures, and will hold you off until lunch time. The reality of the situation, though, is that your standard breakfast sandwich can only do so much — you need to put a little bit of effort in to get it over the finish line. Here are some of the simple ways to elevate your frozen breakfast sandwich to new texture and flavor heights.
Pop the sandwich in a panini press
The reheating directions on the outside of the frozen breakfast sandwich box will vary based on the brand. Most, however, have a microwave option.
The downside to putting your frozen breakfast sandwich in the microwave is that it will come out soggy. The moisture from the egg and the cheese will seep into the bread, which will turn the whole sandwich unpleasantly mushy. If you want to add an extra layer of textural complexity, you'll want to turn to another kitchen appliance instead: a panini press.
There are several different ways you can go about this. If you're doing make-ahead freezer sandwiches, you can panini press the bread ahead of time before stacking your sandwiches with your cooked egg filling, cheese, and meat and plopping them in the freezer. Then, when it's time to reheat them, pop them straight in the oven. However, if you're working with pre-frozen breakfast sandwiches, you'll want to defrost them in the microwave, then stick them in the panini press to finish them off. If you put them in the panini press without going to the microwave first, there's no telling if you'll get them to cook all the way through before the outside burns. Another alternative to the panini press is the waffle iron; it will give you a good amount of color with a perfectly crunchy crust.
Schmear on a layer of avocado
Although frozen breakfast sandwiches contain egg, cheese, and meat (which are rich in protein and fat), your average, ho-hum sando likely won't keep you filled up until lunchtime. If you want a sandwich that's more filling, try adding a schmear of mashed avocado or store-bought guacamole to it. Not only will you get a boost of fat from this addition, but you'll also get a creamy mouthfeel that your sandwich may otherwise be missing. You'll want to add your avocado to the sandwich right after it's finished warming up.
There are tons of products out there that allow you to add that tropical avocado flavor to your sandwich without going through the arduous process of breaking open an avocado and making your own mash. Add a pack of single-serve avocado mash cups to your grocery list and you can have this spread on-demand. Or, select a chunky or spicy guacamole to add a more unique flavor and/or mouthfeel to your sandwich.
Swap out the bread for another frozen breakfast food
The bread that's found on most frozen breakfast sandwiches leaves a lot to be desired. Depending on the variety you buy, it may be a lackluster English muffin or a croissant of sorts. These breads tend not to be the most flavorful thing, which is why we would recommend substituting in something else. While you're at the grocery store stocking up on your breakfast sandwiches, be sure to add a box of frozen waffles, French toast, or pancakes to your cart, too. Not only will these bread substitutes add a more breakfast-y feel to each bite, but they can also introduce new, fun flavors into your sandwich.
For one, you may want to stock up on maple-flavored waffles or pancakes. The syrupy flavor will work well with the bacon or sausage inside of your sandwich. Or, if you like blurring the line between sweet and savory, you may reach for a pack of blueberry or chocolate chip waffles instead. Heat your substitute of choice up in the toaster at the same time your sando is in the microwave and perform the great switcheroo once the timer goes off.
Add a layer of fresh veggies for some crunch
The texture of your sandwich can occasionally get monotonous. The limp sausage, soggy bread, and attempt at an "egg" patty all blur together without much diversity. If you want to add a pop of color, texture, and most importantly, freshness, turn to sliced vegetables instead. You can make use of the leftover salad that you had from dinner last night, too. Simply pack in handfuls of tomatoes, carrots, lettuce, and/or spinach once your sandwich has fully defrosted. You may even like how a pre-dressed salad will taste when it's sandwiched between the bread, eggs, and meat.
If you want to stick to simple toppings, try slicing up a whole tomato or red onion instead. The flavors of these ingredients are quite bright and punchy, so they will easily add a novel flavor to your sandwich, along with a subtle crunch.
Season your sandwich with spices
Frozen breakfast sandwiches have a tendency to be very bland. While you might get a little bit of salt from the greasy sausage patty or a sprinkle of cracked black pepper on the egg, these sandwiches tend to lack the brightness and standout flavor of spices. An easy way to elevate your frozen breakfast sandwich would be to make your way to your spice cabinet and start pulling out sone seasonings that strike your fancy. For one, you could try adding a sprinkle of za'atar — which is a combination of sesame seeds, oregano, thyme, marjoram, and possibly more spices. This spice can be sprinkled directly on the sausage to help cut through its oily richness.
If you like heat, try adding a sprinkle of red chili flakes to your sandwich instead. Cayenne and paprika are two other spices that fare well with the oily and fatty nature of a good breakfast sandwich — plus the heat level is more approachable than some of the other residents of your spice cabinet.
Add a herby spread
Spices are great additions to breakfast sandwiches, but they don't alter the fundamental texture and mouthfeel of the sandwich as much as a spread does. Plus, herby sauces like pesto and chimichurri can act as vehicles for herbs that you wouldn't want to add to your sandwich whole. Biting into a whole basil or cilantro leaf isn't many people's idea of a fun time.
Store-bought pesto is an easy ingredient to find and one that you can reserve for pasta night later on. This spread is in good company with a both the most basic and the most complex of breakfast sandwiches. Schmear it on an egg white and cheese breakfast sandwich and add a slice or two of tomato for extra freshness. Chimichurri is an excellent pairing for meaty sandwiches, since the freshness of the parsley and/or cilantro can cut through the richness of the protein and make for a refreshing bite.
Swap out the cheese for something more flavorful
The cheese on top of a breakfast sandwich is bland more often than not. If anything, this dairy product is really only added to offer that melty effect on the sandwich; it does little by way of flavor. If you want to upgrade both the texture and the meltiness of your sandwich, pull off that slice of cheap American or cheddar and opt for a different type of cheese instead. You don't have to stray too far from the deli cheese aisle to do so, either. Even swapping this cheese out for a pepper Jack or Colby can really take its flavor up a notch — and it probably won't be too expensive of a change, either.
Of course, you can always top your frozen breakfast sandwich with a more premium cheese, too. Brie, fontina, and Gruyére are three cheeses that melt very, very well. Plus, they all have a buttery, slightly nutty flavor that will make your sandwich taste all the more luxurious.
Add in some crispy hash browns for a delectable crunch
While you're in the freezer section, pick up a bag of frozen hash browns, too. These little ovals are full of wonder and saltiness — plus, hash browns and a breakfast sandwich are about as perfect of a pairing as you can get.
You're not relegated to eating these hash browns just as a side, either. Once you've cooked them up until they're perfectly crispy, you can sandwich them between the layers of your sandwich or use them as a replacement for the bread. The key to a sturdy hash brown sandwich, of course, is to shallow fry the patties in an oiled saucepan rather than popping them into your oven. Though, if you're bustling around the kitchen trying to get out the door, though, you may not have time to get a shallow fry going. In that case, try to preheat your air fryer before popping your hash browns in. That way, by the time your sandwich is finished in the microwave, your hash browns will be perfectly crisp and ready to use.
Stuff meat into your otherwise vegetarian sandwich
Meat or no meat? That's the question. If you're a vegetarian, this is a no-brainer. But even if you can't resist ordering double bacon on everything, you may want to avoid picking up pre-made frozen breakfast sandwiches stacked with it. As you can expect, frozen meat doesn't always taste as satisfying as the fresh stuff. Plus, buying a vegetarian sandwich will allow you to pile on your favorites and explore proteins outside of the realm of traditional breakfast fare.
Prosciutto, for example, can give your breakfast sandwich an upgrade. Grab some sliced meat from the deli counter and pair it with arugula, pesto, and sliced tomato. While this meat wouldn't work well for a sandwich already adorned with bacon or sausage (prosciutto doesn't like to share the spotlight), a vegetarian sandwich would be a great base for it. For one, you could also try adding sliced ham to your sandwich to add a meaty flavor and make a play on a breakfast ham and cheese.
Wrap your sandwich in a paper towel when you defrost it
Sometimes, elevating your breakfast sandwich isn't about extra toppings and accoutrements, it's also about altering the way you cook (or in this case, reheat) it. The most important step that you shouldn't skip when you reheat a frozen breakfast sandwich is wrapping it up in a paper towel before you pop it into the microwave. When the ice crystals in your sandwich melt, the moisture can be absorbed into the bread. The result is a soggy, limp muffin, bagel, or other carby accompaniment without any definition to it. To avoid this common problem, you'll want to wrap your sandwich in a clean paper towel before you place it in the microwave. The towel will absorb all that moisture and ensure that your sandwich stays perfectly crisp and sturdy.
If your go-to appliance is the toaster oven, you'll also want to wrap up your sandwich — but use foil instead. The foil will lock in the moisture and prevent it from escaping and drying out your bread.
Slather on your favorite condiments
If you take a peek in your fridge right now, chances are that you can find at least a couple of different condiment bottles. Ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, and hot sauce are probably some of the most likely items there, but if you cook international dishes often, chances are that you also have some more complex and flavorful spreads, too. Rest assured, all of these condiments can be added to your breakfast sandwich for a bright pop of flavor.
You have a ton of opportunity to take basic spreads, like mayonnaise and mustard, and spice them up so that they're more fun additions to your breakfast sandwich. Mix your mayonnaise with lemon and garlic to make a creamy aioli. This upgraded spread is perfect for topping meat-based and vegetarian sandwiches alike. Or, go rogue and try a spicy peanut sauce with hoisin, soy sauce, and chili sauce; it's a great addition to a breakfast sandwich with chicken or turkey sausage or one that's strictly egg-and-cheese based.
Add pickles or an acidic element to your sandwich
Hey pickle fiends, you know who you are. We're talking about the folks who shamelessly grab a spear or two every time they walk through the kitchen, or those who patiently wait next to their friends' plates like salivating dogs to ask "Do you want your pickle?" If you love the sour and piquant flavor that pickled veggies can offer, you may want to try adding some of them to your frozen breakfast sandwich. Some of the types of pickles that work best include kosher pickles, which are already seasoned with tons of garlic. Or, if you like things with a little bit of heat, opt for a jar of hot pickles instead.
Cucumbers may be the place that most people go to when they hear the word "pickle," but there are several other veggies worthy of both pickling and your breakfast sandwich. For one, you may want to try adding pickled red onions to the top of your sandwich. This is a great condiment for folks who like the allium flavor, but not the sharp bite of red onions. If you're after a crunch, consider adding pickled carrots or radishes to your sandwich instead.
Double up on the eggs for an extra dose of protein
Depending on the size of your sandwich, you may be fortunate enough to get a patty made with two eggs. But, otherwise, you're relegated to a sandwich that's 10% egg and 90% other "stuff." And although its a fundamental component of your sandwich, your egg deserves more than just being relegated to being a soggy, lifeless patty that, in all honesty, doesn't really resemble an egg in any capacity.
Your spongy egg patty may pale in comparison to a freshly cooked one that has those perfectly feathered edges and slight oiliness that only a hot fry pan can offer. If you want to capitalize on this texture, it may be worth pulling out your fry pan and making an extra egg (or two) for your sandwich.
The other benefit of adding an extra egg to your sandwich is that you can make in whatever your favorite egg style is. Over easy, fried, or even poached — they're all options when you take these eggy matters into your own hands.