13 Ways To Elevate Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches

The reheating directions on the outside of the frozen breakfast sandwich box will vary based on the brand. Most, however, have a microwave option.

The downside to putting your frozen breakfast sandwich in the microwave is that it will come out soggy. The moisture from the egg and the cheese will seep into the bread, which will turn the whole sandwich unpleasantly mushy. If you want to add an extra layer of textural complexity, you'll want to turn to another kitchen appliance instead: a panini press.

Advertisement

There are several different ways you can go about this. If you're doing make-ahead freezer sandwiches, you can panini press the bread ahead of time before stacking your sandwiches with your cooked egg filling, cheese, and meat and plopping them in the freezer. Then, when it's time to reheat them, pop them straight in the oven. However, if you're working with pre-frozen breakfast sandwiches, you'll want to defrost them in the microwave, then stick them in the panini press to finish them off. If you put them in the panini press without going to the microwave first, there's no telling if you'll get them to cook all the way through before the outside burns. Another alternative to the panini press is the waffle iron; it will give you a good amount of color with a perfectly crunchy crust.

Advertisement